Varun Dhawan, Kaira Advani paired up for Nitesh Tiwari's next; filming to begin soon

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has zeroed down on actors Varun Dhawan and Kaira Advani for his next love story.

Image: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani/Instagram

After Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank’, Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kaira Advani will once again be seen together on the silver screen. The two actors have been roped in by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari for his upcoming untitled love story.

Previously, there were reports that instead of Kaira Advani, Nitesh Tiwari’s film would feature actor Janhvi Kapoor opposite Varun Dhawan. However, the latest media reports have claimed that it is not Janhvi but Kiara who has been roped in for the project.

If reports are to be believed, then this will be for the third second time that Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani would romance on the screen. Though the two were paired opposite each other in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Kalank’, there was barely any romance shown between the two actors. However, Nitesh Tiwari’s film will explore the chemistry between the actors in layers that may not have been able to show its magic the last time Varun and Kiara shared the screen space.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

The untitled project helmed by Nitesh Tiwari will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson. An entertaining love story, the details about the film gave still been kept under the wraps.

As per reports, the filming of this Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer is expected to begin sometime in mid-February. Despite the reports doing rounds, there has been no official word from the makers of the film yet in this regard.

ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, most stars wore black

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will also be seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, a family drama that also stars actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film is backed by Dharma Productions. Other than this untitled film of Nitesh Tiwari and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ Varun Dhawan will also be seen in ‘Bhediya’ opposite actor Kriti Sanon.

As for Kiara Advani, she will be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, apart from ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, and ‘Govind Mera Namm’ starring actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.