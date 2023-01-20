Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's films Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya, respectively, were released last week and has crossed the 100-crore mark already. While these films are running successfully in theatres, their OTT release dates are announced.

The box office is dominated by South stars like Chiranjeevi, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar. Their films Waltair Veeraya, Varisu, and Thunivu were released last week and have already surpassed the 100-crore mark. While these films are still playing in cinemas, their OTT release dates have been confirmed.

Varisu and Thunivu are expected to be released on digital platforms on the same day. However, Waltair Veeraya's release date is unknown. According to reports, Amazon Prime Video purchased Varisu's digital rights, while Waltair Veeraya and Thunivu's rights were sold to Netflix for a staggering Rs 20 crores.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer is set to premiere on the streaming service in the middle of February. On the other hand, the creators of Vijay and Thunivu's movies are considering releasing both on the same day. Both were released in theatres on the same day, January 11 2022, with Waltair Veeraya following on the 13th. Varisu and Thunivu are set to launch online on February 10, 2023. The creators have yet to declare the digital premiere date of Chiranjeevi's next film.

Talking about these films, Varisu is an action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. It is the story of a happy-go-lucky man whose life changes after the sudden demise of his father. The drama also stars Prabhu, Jayasudha, Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie is produced by Dil Raju.

Thunivu, starring South superstar Ajith Kumar, will be released in theatres worldwide on January 11, 2023. Kumar portrays a bank robber in the film, a heist thriller. The film also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, and Samuthirakani. Thunivu is directed by H. Vinoth and distributed by Red Giant Movies.