Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release

    Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's films Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya, respectively, were released last week and has crossed the 100-crore mark already. While these films are running successfully in theatres, their OTT release dates are announced. 

    Varisu Thunivu, Waltair Veeraya on OTT: Know when Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Chiranjeevi's movie will release RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    The box office is dominated by South stars like Chiranjeevi, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar. Their films Waltair Veeraya, Varisu, and Thunivu were released last week and have already surpassed the 100-crore mark. While these films are still playing in cinemas, their OTT release dates have been confirmed.

    Varisu and Thunivu are expected to be released on digital platforms on the same day. However, Waltair Veeraya's release date is unknown. According to reports, Amazon Prime Video purchased Varisu's digital rights, while Waltair Veeraya and Thunivu's rights were sold to Netflix for a staggering Rs 20 crores.

    Also Read: Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say

    The Chiranjeevi-starrer is set to premiere on the streaming service in the middle of February. On the other hand, the creators of Vijay and Thunivu's movies are considering releasing both on the same day. Both were released in theatres on the same day, January 11 2022, with Waltair Veeraya following on the 13th. Varisu and Thunivu are set to launch online on February 10, 2023. The creators have yet to declare the digital premiere date of Chiranjeevi's next film.

    Talking about these films, Varisu is an action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. It is the story of a happy-go-lucky man whose life changes after the sudden demise of his father. The drama also stars Prabhu, Jayasudha, Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie is produced by Dil Raju.

    Varisu, an action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, is one among these films. It's the story of a happy-go-lucky man whose life changes once his father dies unexpectedly. Prabhu, Jayasudha, Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, Prakash Raj, and Yogi Babu also appear in the theatrical action. Dil Raju produced the film, which Vamshi Paidipally directed.

    Also Read: 'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani

    Thunivu, starring South superstar Ajith Kumar, will be released in theatres worldwide on January 11, 2023. Kumar portrays a bank robber in the film, a heist thriller. The film also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, and Samuthirakani. Thunivu is directed by H. Vinoth and distributed by Red Giant Movies.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Scream 6 trailer out featuring Courteney Cox RBA

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 trailer featuring Courteney Cox

    Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say RBA

    Why Priyanka Chopra opted for surrogacy? Here's what Malti Marie's mother has to say

    football riyadh season cup Amitabh Bachchan meets goats Ronaldo and Messi fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly watch snt

    Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue vma

    'Sambhal ke giro': Nora Fatehi trolled by Instagram users for humourous slip of tongue

    'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani vma

    'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani

    Recent Stories

    Political conspiracy WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says athletes want him sacked AJR

    'Will expose political conspiracy today': WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh says athletes want him sacked

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Over the next 10-20 years, India will be the fastest growing of the big economies: Expert

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Scream 6 trailer out featuring Courteney Cox RBA

    Get ready to RUN; Ghostface is out again for a killing spree: Watch Scream 6 trailer featuring Courteney Cox

    Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler; actress wears outfit worth Rs 2 Lakh RBA

    Urfi Javed in Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Cardi B's favourite brand Mugler; actress wears outfit worth Rs 2 Lakh

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: No further widening of cracks in last 3 days, says top Uttarakhand govt official

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon