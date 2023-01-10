Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varisu: Know Thalapathy Vijay's remuneration for his 66th film; actor arises as highest-paid Indian superstar

    Thalapathy Vijay's fee for the next film 'Varisu' is Rs 150 crore, much above that of major Bollywood and South actors. Also, he is one of the reliable South actors with a massive fan following. 
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 6:08 PM IST

    Vijay's Varisu will be released tomorrow, January 11, ending the lengthy wait. Varisu, Vijay's 66th film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and PVP Cinema, has raised eyebrows among viewers since its announcement. Surprisingly, Vijay is getting paid a lot for Varisu. Yes, you read that correctly!

    According to media reports, Thalapathy Vijay has demanded a hefty Rs 150 crore for Varisu, much above the fees of several South and Bollywood stars. Filmmakers and financiers are ready to risk large sums of money on Vijay. In addition, Vijay is a solid South actor with a large fan base. His admirers go to great lengths to guarantee he maintains his number one position.

    Vijay's film choices have always succeeded to capture the interest of the public. He has also collaborated with filmmakers from the younger generation, like Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi, Atlee, and Nelson Dilipkumar. Previously, in an interview with director Nelson, Vijay stated that he makes film decisions entirely based on screenplays and ensures that it contains all of the components of commercial entertainment. "I check if these elements are effortlessly woven into the plot," the actor had stated. 

    Vijay's fame extends beyond India and into the rest of the world. He is one of the few South performers who has successfully transitioned to other markets, including the Hindi-speaking belt. Varisu will be released in Tamil on January 11th, Hindi on January 13th, and Telugu on January 14th as a Sankranthi special.

    The number one hit, Ranjitham has struck a connection with the crowd. Vijay himself, along with MM Mansi, crooned a foot-tapping single for S Thaman, while Vivek authored the lyrics.

    Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha are among the major cast members of the film, which will have top-tier craftsmen handling various crafts.

    The narrative was written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Karthick Palani is the director of photography, while KL Praveen is the editor. The film's co-producers are Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha. The production designers are Sunil Babu and Vaishnavi Reddy.
     

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 6:31 PM IST
