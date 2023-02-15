Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day: Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's secret valentine? Actress receives flowers with sweet messages

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a fantastic Valentine's Day. She received flowers from her close friend on the day of love.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines lately after visiting the famed Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu. The actress headed to Instagram on Valentine's Day to wish her followers and shared a wonderful photo. 

    Samantha is shown boxing with her trainer in the shot. The Shaakuntalam actress had a fantastic Valentine's Day. Samantha's Citadel co-stars Varun Dhawan, Parvathy, and Mrunal Thakur praised her in the comments section. A few hours ago, she posted to Instagram stories on Valentine's Day to announce she received red and white roses from one of her close friend. A message arrived that will make you exclaim 'awww!'

    Samantha’s friend said in the note, “You can buy yourself flowers. I just got them for you instead. Happy (Valentine’s) Day." Samantha disclosed she received the flowers from one of her friends, Priyanka Duggirala. 

    Samantha spent her day in the gym, working out with her trainer. She shared the post and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s." The post received responses from many.

    On Tuesday, Samantha made waves after a video of her ascending 600 steps to seek blessings at a temple in Chennai went viral. The actress, suffering from myositis, went to the famed Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu to seek blessings. 

    The Yashoda actress was photographed wearing a basic white salwar kameez with a grey-printed shawl. She had glasses and wore her hair in a loose ponytail. Filmmaker C Prem Kumar accompanied her. 

    Samantha will be featured in the upcoming film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. She has also started filming for Raj & DK's Citadel and has a work project with Vijay Deverakonda called Kushi.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
