    VADH Trailer Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer keeps you immersed throughout; fans await release

    The trailer of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer Vadh has been released. It's an exciting trailer, and the movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 9, 2022. Read on to find out more. 

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    The trailer of the thriller movie VADH has just been released, and we all are amazed over seeing Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in a never-before-seen avatar. The fantastic trailer promises VADH an exciting thriller movie we should watch out for. Starring India's two talented veteran actors together for the first time. The film is a highly engaging narrative, and watching how this story turns out will be exciting. 

    The trailer has kept us immersed throughout. While we have seen Sanjay Mishra play different roles in his career, this is the first time we will see him going all menace in this role. In the trailer, actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have kept us engaged, and the audience is left surprised after each. As unpredictable as this trailer was, we can't wait to see how the movie will turn out. While Sanjay and Neena's characters have a lot of innocence, the darkness of their personalities is the most exciting part of the trailer. 
    Speaking about Vadh, Sanjay Mishra said, "As an actor, I have never imagined myself in this type of a character that too with Neena Ji. I eagerly look forward to seeing how the audience reacts to the movie." 

     

    Neena Gupta added, "VADH is an extremely intriguing thriller story, and I have had a great time bringing life to the film. This story is much more than what meets the eye, and the audience will have a wonderful time watching the trailer and the movie itself."
    VADH is directed and written by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. J StudioNext Level Productions and produce it. The film will be released on December 9, 2022.

