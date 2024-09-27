Urvashi Rautela makes SHOCKING claims! Reveals Hrithik Roshan-Aditya Roy Kapur are on Raya dating app

In recent days, the dating app profiles of Bollywood stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Arjun Kapoor have sparked a wave of discussions and speculations. Although the authenticity of these reports remains uncertain, actress Urvashi Rautela has shed light on the situation, confirming that she has indeed seen the profiles of both Aditya and Hrithik on the exclusive app, Raya.

In a candid conversation with Hauterrfly, Urvashi shared her experience on the platform, emphasizing that she primarily uses it to connect with friends rather than seek romantic interests. “I use Raya, but I only do that for friends and not from a different viewpoint," she said. She revealed that she has encountered several celebrities on the app, including Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

When asked if she has been actively swiping on Raya, Urvashi humorously replied, “I already have their numbers. Why would I need to swipe right?” She elaborated that if both she and the actors have some free time, they can connect directly without the need for the app. This playful exchange highlights the casual nature of her interactions on social media.

Urvashi's comments come amid a flurry of viral screenshots allegedly displaying the actors’ dating profiles, each identifying themselves simply as “actor.” Hrithik's profile stands out with an extended bio listing him as an "actor/producer/entrepreneur," prompting mixed reactions from fans regarding his presence on a dating app, especially given his current relationship with actress Saba Azad. The couple has been seen together frequently, enjoying family gatherings and public events, which has led many to question Hrithik's motivations for being on Raya.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, both recently reported to be single, have been linked to Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora, respectively. However, neither actor has officially addressed the speculation surrounding their dating lives.

On a professional note, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a project related to Jahangir National University and served as a judge for the Miss Universe India 2024 pageant, where she crowned the 19-year-old Rhea Singha as the winner. As the conversations around Bollywood's dating scene continue to evolve, fans are eager to see how these stories unfold.

ALSO READ Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion'

Latest Videos