Urfi Javed’s searching for ‘love’? Here’s what we know

A 'romantic' at heart, Urfi Jave will soon be seen in 'MTV Splitsvilla X4', promo of which has been released. In the video. Urfi is seen raging on all the contestants. This time the show will not be seen with Sunny Leone, but Rannvijay Singh will be seen hosting the television actor Arjun Bijlani.

Urfi Javed, who was seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT', has now become a social media sensation. Urfi remains in the headlines due to her looks and many times she also comes under fire for the same. But every time the actor has been targeted by the trolls, she has shut them up with a befitting reply. Urfi might not have been able to last long in 'Bigg Boss OTT', but now she is all set for her second reality show, as she is all set to participated in 'MTV Splitsvilla X4'. Will she be finding the man of her dreams atthe show? Only time will tell.

The promo of the show has been released, in which Urfi Javed is seen raging on all the contestants. It shows Urfi angrily to all the contestants of the show, do you know whom you are talking to? Looking at the promo, it is also being speculated that maybe Urfi has some power. Fans have also become excited after seeing Urfi in the promo.

On joining 'Splitsvilla X4' Urfi Javed reportedly said, "I have been following MTV Splitsvilla for many years and being a part of this dating reality show is nothing short of crazy. The show is about finding your perfect match. I am very romantic so there is no doubt that I wanted to be a part of the show.”

This time in 'MTV Splitsvilla X4' Sunny Leone will not be seen with Rannvijay Singh, but instead, television actor Arjun Bijlani will be hosting the show with her. Rannvijay, who has been hosting the show for all these years, has decided to drop out of for some reason. The show will air on Voot and MTV from November 12.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed once again went bold with her fashion as the actor nearly went topless in the latest pictures that she posted on Instagram. This isn’t the first time that Urfi has created quite a stir wither fashion; in fact, the actor is known to turn heads with her outfits.