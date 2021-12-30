  • Facebook
    Upset Sonam Kapoor criticises BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar, calls him ignorant, illiterate; read details

    Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is unhappy and upset with BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar's recent comments against the LGBTQ community. Mungantiwar's latest ignorant remarks have landed him in trouble. While speaking regarding the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 Bill, which aims to include LGBTQIA community members on University Boards, opposing the inclusion of the LGBTQIA community and equal opportunity,

    Sonam slammed Mungantiwar's statements, making clangour on social media and annoyed community members. Later, Technical Education Minister Uday Samant replied to Mungantiwar's objections by saying, "There are several judgements by the Supreme court about equal opportunities. By only pointing at this issue, the member (Mungantiwar) is trying to mislead...There is nothing new that we are doing, there are similar laws made in other parts of the country. We have brought the am; there bill only after discussing with experts." 

    Mungantiwar said, "Are you going to hire lesbians and gays as members? Shouldn’t a joint medical committee be set up on this? It mentions bisexual and asexual relations. However, no one has yet defined these." Expressing her views and concern over the matter, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story, posted Sudhir Mungantiwar's image, and wrote, "Ignorant, illiterate and hurtful." 

     

    The state Congress general secretary, Sachin Sawant, also criticised Mungantiwar and claimed that “RSS-minded people, who want to take India to the darkness of regressive thoughts, won’t understand that there is no connection between intelligence and sexuality. Many scientists, thinkers and painters who brought about the most positive and progressive changes in the world belonged to LGBTQ”.

