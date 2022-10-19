Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uorfi aka Urfi Javed critics Jaya Bachchan for telling a paparazzi 'I hope you fall'- here's what she said

    Urfi Javed, better known by his stage as Uorfi, has responded angrily to the viral video of Jaya Bachchan saying, ‘I hope you double and fall’-check out her reaction
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    Uorfi Javed and Jaya Bachchan are diametrically opposed when it comes to the paparazzi. While the former enjoys posting on their behalf, the latter despises being clicked. In a recent video that quickly became popular on social media, Jaya Bachchan was heard saying a photographer, "I hope you double and fall." 

    Actress and internet phenomenon Uorfi has responded to the viral video by pleading with everyone not to be like Jaya Bachchan. Yesterday, Octorber 18, Uorfi shared the video on her Instagram stories and reacted to it by saying, 'respect does not come with being powerful or elder'.

    “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them," she wrote.

    Uorfi gave her motivation for being "very opinionated" in another Instagram story, saying that she speaks up anytime she thinks it's necessary. “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yaar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bijli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyun bole. Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe! I know all human beings can never be at an equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow - for that we all need to raise our voices," she wrote.

    Also Read: Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

    Uorfi Javed recently appeared in the music video for the song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. She had several television appearances before this, including Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
     

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
