Uday Chopra gets trolled for smiling post mother's demise, also was fat-shamed by netizens (Video]

Pamela Chopra Death: Uday Chopra has been slammed for smiling while greeting Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao after his mother's death. Netizens have questioned what type of son he is. Not just that, some troll went to the end to body-shame Uday and mocked him.

Pamela Chopra, the late Yash Chopra's wife, died yesterday. She was hospitalised for 15 days at Lilavati Hospital. She appears to have acquired pneumonia. On social media, celebrities lamented her death. Following the last ceremonies, several people visited the Chopra house in Juhu to express their condolences to the bereaved family. Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Karan Johar attended Pamela Chopra's funeral.

Netizens noticed Uday Chopra beaming as he greeted Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who paid them a visit in the evening. People mocked him, asking how he could be happy after his mother died just hours before.

Take a look at the video of Uday Chopra smiling as he meets Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao:

Soon after their pictures went viral, netizens were startled to find Uday out of shape and mocking him for his weight gain. Some vile trolls went to great lengths to body-shame and insult Uday. One netizen said, “Uday has put on lots of weight...V shaped 6 pack body seems to be missing.” Another said, “uday chopra is look like beast Raino.” One of the said, “kitna mota hogya yeh kya hogya hai isko.”

Another reacted, “Insaniyat dekho insab ke. Maa ki dukhat samay hai, aur yaha comments mai log yaha unke physical appearance pe ninda charcha Kar rahe hai.” In the video that has gone viral, Chopra could be seen arriving in his car. He greeted the media with folded hands.

Meanwhile, Uday Chopra is well-known for his roles in films such as Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Neal 'n' Nikki, and the Dhoom series. He was most recently seen in the 2013 Dhoom 3 film, starring Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Since then, Uday has been absent from the big screen.



