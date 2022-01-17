  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her ‘Bhabhi Ji’, had they not been married for 21 years

    Twinkle Khanna shares a hilarious chat with Akshay Kumar where the latter addresses her as ‘Bhabhi Ji’ on their 21st wedding anniversary.

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her Bhabhi Ji had they not been married for 21 years drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood’s Khiladi, actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating 21 years of his marriage with Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna. The actor-turned columnist, Twinkle is known for her witty sense of humour. And when it is about posting a caption on social media, you cannot expect Twinkle to not tickle our bones with her wittiness.

    On Monday, Twinkle took to Instagram to share a picture of her with hubby Akshay Kumar as they celebrated their 21st birthday. The picture followed with a caption that was basically giving an insight as to who things would have been had Akshay and Twinkle were not married.

    Twinkle Khanna put up a brief chat of her and Akshay Kumar while they were seated at a table, talking to each other on their wedding anniversary. In that brief yet funny conversation, Twinkle writes about how she told Akshay that had they not been married and would have met each other at a party in the present day, she probably would not have considered talking to him.

    ALSO READ: Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar’s new ‘selfiee’ partner? Here's how Karan Johar reacted to it

    To this, Akshay Kumar’s response, as Twinkle Khanna writes, is that he still would have gone ahead talking to her. Twinkle wondered if Akshay would ask her out upon meeting her and that is when the hilarious part comes in! Akshay says that he would have met her but instead of proposing to Twinkle, he would have rather addressed her as “Bhabhi Ji”. He said he would have asked her about “Bhai Saheb” and her kids.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples to reunite in 2022

    If this is the actual conversation that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had, Akshay has proved once again why is he a perfect fit for the comic roles. And at the same time, Twinkle has also lived up to her name ‘Mrs Funnybones’.

    Check our Twinkle Khanna’s post here:

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details RCB

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    Lata Mangeshkar spokesperson reacts to false news about her health says it is disturbing drb

    Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson reacts to ‘false news’ about her health; says it's ‘disturbing’

    hollywood Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding? drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    Javed Akhtar Birthday: When the writer brought an entire shop for wife Shabana Azmi drb

    Javed Akhtar Birthday: When the writer brought an entire flower shop for wife Shabana Azmi

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83 gcw

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday says Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to announce CM candidate on Tuesday, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Budget 2022 Wishlist Reduce interest rates on home loans, industry status for realty sector YCB

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: 'Reduce interest rates on home loans, industry status for realty sector'

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details RCB

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta Osorio quits over Covid protocol violation gcw

    Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio quits over COVID protocol violation

    football EPL 2021-22 No Salah no Mane no problem Jurgen Klopp pleased after Liverpool find goals to keep Manchester City in sight

    EPL 2021-22: No Salah, no Mane, no problem! Klopp pleased after Liverpool find goals to keep Man City in sight

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon