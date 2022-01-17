Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her ‘Bhabhi Ji’, had they not been married for 21 years

Bollywood’s Khiladi, actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating 21 years of his marriage with Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle Khanna. The actor-turned columnist, Twinkle is known for her witty sense of humour. And when it is about posting a caption on social media, you cannot expect Twinkle to not tickle our bones with her wittiness.

On Monday, Twinkle took to Instagram to share a picture of her with hubby Akshay Kumar as they celebrated their 21st birthday. The picture followed with a caption that was basically giving an insight as to who things would have been had Akshay and Twinkle were not married.

Twinkle Khanna put up a brief chat of her and Akshay Kumar while they were seated at a table, talking to each other on their wedding anniversary. In that brief yet funny conversation, Twinkle writes about how she told Akshay that had they not been married and would have met each other at a party in the present day, she probably would not have considered talking to him.

ALSO READ: Is Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar’s new ‘selfiee’ partner? Here's how Karan Johar reacted to it

To this, Akshay Kumar’s response, as Twinkle Khanna writes, is that he still would have gone ahead talking to her. Twinkle wondered if Akshay would ask her out upon meeting her and that is when the hilarious part comes in! Akshay says that he would have met her but instead of proposing to Twinkle, he would have rather addressed her as “Bhabhi Ji”. He said he would have asked her about “Bhai Saheb” and her kids.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone, these 5 onscreen couples to reunite in 2022

If this is the actual conversation that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had, Akshay has proved once again why is he a perfect fit for the comic roles. And at the same time, Twinkle has also lived up to her name ‘Mrs Funnybones’.

Check our Twinkle Khanna’s post here: