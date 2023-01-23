Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com

    Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' gives all fun, vibrant and quirky vibes that will surely keep the audience hooked.

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's rom-com RBA
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Romantic Bollywood films have always raised expectations. Luv Ranjan is back with another rom-com featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as key stars, with Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The Pyaar ka Punchnama filmmaker is planning another romantic comedy picture that would be anything but a cliché.

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is giving all fun, vibrant and quirky vibes with its posters and trailer and has the audience hooked. Right from when the title of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was announced, this Ranbir and Shraddha starrer film has been the talk of the town. Currently, the filmmakers are gearing up for the grand trailer. The trailer is all set to be launched on Monday at 1 pm.


     
    Anubhav Singh Bassi, a leading stand-up comedian in India, makes a debut in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the sneak peek of which the audience will get in the trailer. His performance in the movie is a surprise package, sure to entertain the audience. Still, before that, everyone will experience his humorous act first-hand at the trailer launch event. 

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar reunites Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time. Luv Ranjan directed the film, co-produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is scheduled to be released in theatres globally on Holi, March 8, 2023.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
