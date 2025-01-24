'Trust you'll respect my choice': Actor Kichcha Sudeep declines Karnataka State Film award

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep refused the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor barely hours after being named the winner for his part in the 2019 film Pailwaan. He denied the distinction, citing a personal decision he took years ago tonot to accept awards, which he wishes to maintain.

In a statement on X, the actor wrote, "Respected Government of Karnataka and Members of the Jury, It is truly a privilege to have received the state award under the best actor category, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for this honor. However, I must express that I have chosen to stop receiving awards for several years now, a decision made for various personal reasons that I intend to uphold. There are many deserving actors who have poured their hearts into their craft and would appreciate this prestigious recognition far more than I would. It will only make me happier to see one of them receiving it (sic)."

"My dedication to entertaining people has always been without the expectation of awards, and this acknowledgment from the jury alone serves as a significant boost for me to continue striving for excellence. I am grateful to every jury member for selecting me, as this recognition is, in itself, my reward. I sincerely apologize to the jury members and the state government for any disappointment my decision may cause, and I trust you will respect my choice and support me on the path I have chosen. Once again, I thank the honorable members of the jury and the state government for recognizing my work and considering me for this award (sic)," he added.

On January 22, the Karnataka government announced the State Annual Film Awards for 2019. The Kannada actor and Anupama Gowda won Best Actor and Actress, respectively.

Meanwhile, the epidemic has caused a five-year delay in state prizes, according to a government announcement. The state has yet to announce its film awards for the years 2020-2024.

