Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films

Embarking on a notable comeback to Telugu cinema, Trisha Krishnan teams up with Megastar Chiranjeevi and is said to assume the lead role in Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film. The anticipation grows for these significant collaborations.

After her recent collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay in the film "Leo," Trisha Krishnan has successfully secured leading roles in two highly anticipated projects – Ajith Kumar's "Vidaa Muyarchi" and Kamal Haasan's "Thug Life."

Expanding her horizons, Trisha is now poised to make a remarkable comeback to Telugu cinema following a substantial hiatus. In this venture, she is set to share the screen with two stalwarts of the industry, namely Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni, in their respective films.

According to media reports, Trisha Krishnan has been cast opposite Chiranjeevi in the fantasy thriller titled "Vishwambara," directed by Mallidi Vassishta, renowned for his work on the film "Bimbisara." This collaboration is anticipated to bring forth a unique and captivating storyline for the audience.

Furthermore, Trisha has reportedly been approached for the leading role in the Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer "Love Action Romance," produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green. The film, directed by a prominent Tamil director, is currently shrouded in mystery, with more details yet to be unveiled.

While Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for the release of "Naa Saami Ranga" for Sankranti next year and playing a pivotal role in an upcoming Sekhar Kammula film with Dhanush, "Love Action Romance" is anticipated to be a pan-Indian project. Nagarjuna, last seen in acting roles in 2022's "Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva" and "The Ghost," aims to make a significant mark with this new venture.

Trisha Krishnan, who last graced Telugu cinema screens in the 2016 film "Nayaki," directed by Goverdhan Reddy, is eager to redefine her presence in the industry. Despite her previous Telugu outing receiving lukewarm reviews, Trisha remains undeterred. She has previously showcased her acting prowess in films such as "Lion" (2015), where she shared the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in an action-comedy directed by debutant Satyadev. This film, loosely based on Hollywood's "Unknown" starring Liam Neeson, also featured Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.

