Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films

    Embarking on a notable comeback to Telugu cinema, Trisha Krishnan teams up with Megastar Chiranjeevi and is said to assume the lead role in Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film. The anticipation grows for these significant collaborations.

    Trisha Krishnan set for Telugu comeback; join forces with Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna for upcoming films SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    After her recent collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay in the film "Leo," Trisha Krishnan has successfully secured leading roles in two highly anticipated projects – Ajith Kumar's "Vidaa Muyarchi" and Kamal Haasan's "Thug Life."

    Expanding her horizons, Trisha is now poised to make a remarkable comeback to Telugu cinema following a substantial hiatus. In this venture, she is set to share the screen with two stalwarts of the industry, namely Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni, in their respective films.

    According to media reports, Trisha Krishnan has been cast opposite Chiranjeevi in the fantasy thriller titled "Vishwambara," directed by Mallidi Vassishta, renowned for his work on the film "Bimbisara." This collaboration is anticipated to bring forth a unique and captivating storyline for the audience.

    Furthermore, Trisha has reportedly been approached for the leading role in the Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer "Love Action Romance," produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green. The film, directed by a prominent Tamil director, is currently shrouded in mystery, with more details yet to be unveiled.

    While Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for the release of "Naa Saami Ranga" for Sankranti next year and playing a pivotal role in an upcoming Sekhar Kammula film with Dhanush, "Love Action Romance" is anticipated to be a pan-Indian project. Nagarjuna, last seen in acting roles in 2022's "Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva" and "The Ghost," aims to make a significant mark with this new venture.

    Trisha Krishnan, who last graced Telugu cinema screens in the 2016 film "Nayaki," directed by Goverdhan Reddy, is eager to redefine her presence in the industry. Despite her previous Telugu outing receiving lukewarm reviews, Trisha remains undeterred. She has previously showcased her acting prowess in films such as "Lion" (2015), where she shared the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in an action-comedy directed by debutant Satyadev. This film, loosely based on Hollywood's "Unknown" starring Liam Neeson, also featured Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.

    ALSO READ: 'Animal': Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights"

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 3:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights" SHG

    'Animal': Triptii Dimri on receiving appreciation from fans, "I am getting sleepless nights"

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday Special: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie' RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie'

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.." SHG

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.."

    Koffee With Karan 8 Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do Aashiqui with Shraddha Kapoor Ananya Panday in lift RBA

    Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha-Ananya in lift

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir's path to recovery: Justice SK Kaul's noteworthy remarks during Article 370 verdict AJR

    J&K's path to recovery: Justice SK Kaul's noteworthy remarks during Article 370 verdict

    INDI alliance has fallen silent: HM Amit Shah over I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu vkp

    INDI alliance has fallen silent: HM Amit Shah over I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu

    Rajinikanth turns 73: 6 lesser known facts about Thalaiva RKK EAI

    Rajinikanth turns 73: 6 lesser known facts about Thalaiva

    Bengaluru: Woman accused of assaulting guards after watching ANIMAL movie at 3 am vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman accused of assaulting guards after watching ANIMAL movie at 3 am

    'Maltreatment to devotees...' Opposition slams Kerala govt over mismanagement of crowd at Sabarimala anr

    'Maltreatment of devotees...' Opposition slams Kerala govt over mismanagement of crowd at Sabarimala

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon