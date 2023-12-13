'Animal' star Tripti Dimri to romance Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

Tripti Dimri has become a national sensation following the release of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', which has broken all box office records by becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. Tripti's close scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film have sparked outrage on social media. Within a few days of the publication of Animal, her Instagram fan base grew from 600,000 to 3.6 million followers.

It is now believed that the 'Bulbbul' actress will be seen opposite Prabhas and Vicky Kaushal. Here's what we know.

Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri will soon share the screen in a rom-com directed by 'Bandish Bandits' fame Anand Tiwari. The two actors shot a romantic tune for the film in Croatia last year. Photos from the shoot for the song are going viral on social media.

Vicky Kaushal is seen clutching Tripti tight as they shoot for the song in the leaked photos. The actor is seen lifting the 'Animal' star in his arms in one of the photographs.

Tripti Dimri and Prabhas

Tripti is now poised to romance 'Salaar' actor Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film 'Spirit'. As per sources, Sandeep has already cast Tripti as the starring lady opposite Prabhas in 'Spirit'. However many reports also say that is not the case and Tripti will appear in the 'Animal Park' sequel. Sandeep is still working on the script for 'Spirit' and the lead actress is still to be finalised.