Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Animal' star Tripti Dimri to romance Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate

    Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri will soon share the screen in a rom-com directed by 'Bandish Bandits' fame Anand Tiwari.

    Tripti Dimri to feature alongside Prabhas, Vicky Kaushal? Here's what viral pictures speculate
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Tripti Dimri has become a national sensation following the release of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', which has broken all box office records by becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. Tripti's close scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film have sparked outrage on social media. Within a few days of the publication of Animal, her Instagram fan base grew from 600,000 to 3.6 million followers.

    It is now believed that the 'Bulbbul' actress will be seen opposite Prabhas and Vicky Kaushal. Here's what we know. 

    Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri will soon share the screen in a rom-com directed by 'Bandish Bandits' fame Anand Tiwari. The two actors shot a romantic tune for the film in Croatia last year. Photos from the shoot for the song are going viral on social media.

    Vicky Kaushal is seen clutching Tripti tight as they shoot for the song in the leaked photos. The actor is seen lifting the 'Animal' star in his arms in one of the photographs.

    Also Read: Suniel Shetty on his son-in-law KL Rahul getting trolled after World Cup loss: 'Hurts me 100 times more..'

    Tripti Dimri and Prabhas

    Tripti is now poised to romance 'Salaar' actor Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film 'Spirit'. As per sources, Sandeep has already cast Tripti as the starring lady opposite Prabhas in 'Spirit'. However many reports also say that is not the case and Tripti will appear in the 'Animal Park' sequel. Sandeep is still working on the script for 'Spirit' and the lead actress is still to be finalised. 

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details RBA

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air? Here's what we know RBA

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets insecure with boyfriend Samarth Jurel's closeness with Mannara Chopra RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets insecure with boyfriend Samarth Jurel's closeness with Mannara Chopra

    Suniel Shetty on his son-in-law KL Rahul getting trolled after World Cup loss: 'Hurts me 100 times more..' RKK

    Suniel Shetty on his son-in-law KL Rahul getting trolled after World Cup loss: 'Hurts me 100 times more..'

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61 RKK

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61

    Recent Stories

    Will suffer wrath of Allah Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH) AJR

    'Will suffer Allah's wrath ': Turkish MP slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH)

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details RBA

    Solo Leveling: Ali Fazal to lend his voice in Korean anime series; read details

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP vkp

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP

    Venkatesh Daggubati turns 63: Best films of the actor RKK EAI

    Venkatesh Daggubati turns 63: Best films of the actor

    Kerala: 2 people arrested for kidnapping, beating man over online trading rkn

    Kerala: 2 people arrested for kidnapping, beating man over online trading

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon