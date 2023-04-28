Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer out: Witness thrilling battle of Predacons and Maximals

After a long wait, the much-awaited trailer of the new film in the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is out now and promises to take fans and audiences on a fantasy and action-filled ride in theatres on June 9, 2023.

The beasts are getting ready to be discharged as the release date of the newest live-action chapter in the Transformers film franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is only a few months away as it hits the theatre screens on June 9, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Finally, after teasing fans with stills and posters, the makers have disclosed the trailer. The new trailer gives audiences their latest intense and exhilarating look at the upcoming grueling battle, which takes place between the Predacons and the Maximals.

In the trailer, we can see how Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal are gearing up with their army to fight the ultimate war with the beasts (Maximals) who want to destroy the planet Earth and human beings so that they can take over the entire Earth.

The Maximals are ready to wreak havoc on planet Earth in the ongoing war between the Autobots and Decepticons. Maximals will stop at nothing as they want to take over the entire planet and destroy humanity. There is a mix of drama, action, brilliant action sequences with mind-blowing performances, and a compelling storyline that can keep fans hooked to the edge of their seats.

The new film, announced back in June 2020, is set to take motivation from the Beast Wars: Transformers franchise and will introduce the beloved and iconic characters from the popular Beast Wars: Transformers CG-animated series that ran from 1996 to 1999 and its sequel series known as Beast Machines: Transformers from 1999 to 2000.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz, who teams up with the Transformer Mirage (Pete Davidson). Additional cast members joining Ramos in exciting and riveting live-action roles include Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Vélez, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the globe, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on the ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers which is the Maximals – to the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in cinemas on 9th June 2023.

Trailer

The trailer of the much-awaited film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is out now. You can also watch it here.

