    Tom Holland's 'Spider Man No Way Home' BO collected Rs 35 crore one DAY 1 Of Release

    'Spider-Man: No Way Home' finally hit the Indian theatres and is already doing exceptionally well at the box office; take a look at the Box Office Collection

    Tom Holland's Spider Man No Way Home collected Rs 35 crore one DAY 1 Of Release
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 12:48 AM IST
    Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home (All Indian Languages) has broken all records at the box-office. It has now appeared as the second most significant Hollywood opener after Avengers: End Game which had clocked Rs 31 crore on it's opening day. Now, according to reports, Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home has raked in collections Rs 35 crore.

    It is said that the opening day collection of Spider-Man would have been more than the Rs 40 crore if not for the 50% capacity cap in Maharashtra and a few other states would have happened. A few cities tickets ran out of as the demand was too high. 

    According to reports, the film's earnings are only third after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Avengers: Endgame. The film ranks in the top 10 and has taken the box office by storm in terms of the number of tickets sold. The publication reported that Spider Man's first day saw a 16-17 crore net collection.

    Benedict Cumberbatch's film has also arisen the biggest opener of this year by surpassing Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which was Rs 26.30 crore. Many box office trading experts are saying that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 83’ nor Shahid Kapoor's Jersey will come close to this figure on Spider-Man: No Way Home's first-day collections

    Apart from India's box-office's report, Spider-Man has done quite well in other countries. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film earned a whopping $10.1 million in the United States. So it is said that Spiderman has now surpassed the latest big Hollywood released James Bond film, No Time to Die, which had $6.4 million on its opening day.

    Also Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home, 7 reasons why should you spend money on Tom Holland, Zendaya's film

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch asks fans NOT to give spoilers

     

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 12:49 AM IST
