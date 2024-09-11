TMKOC’s Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, returns to SAB TV in a villainous avatar; See details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhavya Gandhi, known for his role as Tappu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' is back on SAB TV, this time as Prabhas, a menacing villain in 'Pushpa Impossible.' This role marks a stark departure from his previous characters and promises to bring a thrilling twist to the storyline.

    Entertainment Desk. Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tappu in the popular comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' is back on SAB TV. However, this comeback is not in 'Taarak Mehta...' but in 'Pushpa Impossible.' Yes, a new villain has recently entered the serial 'Pushpa...', whose name is Prabhas and who calls himself the King of Cool. This character is none other than Bhavya Gandhi. He recently talked about his return during a conversation.

    According to TOI, Bhavya Gandhi, who left 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' in 2017, said, "Playing the role of Prabhas was a great experience for me. This is the first time I am playing a negative role and this role is very different from the role of Tappu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'." Bhavya further said, "Prabhas is unpredictable and extremely troublesome. He looks calm from the outside, but there is turmoil inside him, which makes him dangerous." According to Bhavya, "I am very excited to be back on my home channel (SAB TV) with such a complex character."

    Bhavya Gandhi's character Prabhas has emerged as a new enemy of Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) and her family. He is a psycho and is targeting Pushpa's family to take revenge for something. In the entry scene, he was seen sending obscene comments to Pushpa's daughter Rashi (Deshna Dugad) through social media. This comment of his has been read by Rashi's brother Ashwin Patel (Naveen Pandita) and he has set out to teach him a lesson. In the coming episodes, a fight will be seen between Prabhas and Ashwin. It remains to be seen what twist comes next in the story.

