TMKOC: Asit Kumarr Modi finally reacts on losing the legal battle against Shailesh Lodha; Know details

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, TV producer Asit Kumarr Modi finally reacted to losing the legal battle against Shailesh Lodha, who left the show in 2022 for undisclosed reasons. The producer is shocked, upset and sad about his actions in the legal battle.

After solving the legal problem with actor Shailesh Lodha, Asit Modi, who produces Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has broken the silence and talked about what really transpired. He said in a recent interview that Shailesh was not correct to say he won the case. It got sorted out with them both agreeing. Before this, Shailesh had said in an interview that getting his rightful money from the TMKOC producer felt like winning a fight. But Asit responded to this by telling a leading entertainment portal that the claim of actor Shailesh Lodha of winning is false. The court’s official order clearly says they settled the matter by the duo agreeing. Asit also explained that any actor leaving the show has to follow steps, like signing papers to show they left. But Shailesh didn’t want to do this.

In the interview, the producer Asit Modi clearly said that he never rejected and denied to pay Shailesh and even offered a meeting if he disagreed with the exit process. However, Shailesh chose to go to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) instead of completing the exit requirements.

Sohil Ramani, the operations head of Neela Film Productions, the production house, said that Shailesh left the show without prior notice. Asit mentioned that throughout Shailesh’s 14-year time on the show, there were never any problems. So, his actions when leaving the show came as a ‘surprising and saddening’ turn of events for him.

Shailesh Lodha, who played the lead role in the popular TV show for over 14 years, stepped down from the series in 2022 without revealing specific reasons. While TMKOC boasts the distinction of being one of India’s longest-running television shows, it has gotten embroiled in controversies surrounding unhealthy work environments.

