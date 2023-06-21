Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details

Best known for her smooth and velvety vocals in iconic songs like Right Round, Tik Tok, Blah Blah Blah, Your Love Is My Drug, Take It Off, My First Kiss and, We R Who We R, within a recent interview with a globally prominent entertainment magazine, critically acclaimed award-winning American singer and songwriter Kesha gets honest and goes no holds barred while opening up on her painful fertility treatment.

Best known for her smooth and velvety vocals in iconic songs like Right Round, Tik Tok, Blah Blah Blah, Your Love Is My Drug, Take It Off, My First Kiss and, We R Who We R, Kesha Serbert is a globally renowned American singer and songwriter who has made a strong position for herself in the music industry from more than a decade now.

Kesha has had Billboard hit two number musical albums with Animal (2010) and Rainbow (2017) and has top ten hit musical singles with Right Round, Tik Tok, Blah Blah Blah, Your Love Is My Drug, Take It Off, My First Kiss, We R Who We R, Blow, Die Young, Timber. Interestingly, Tik Tok is one of her best-selling songs and a digitally best-selling single that has sold around fourteen million internationally.

Kesha, in an interview, revealed that she almost died in January. She called the incident both painful and horrifying as she gave an insight while sharing what exactly went down and happened in January. The singer had decided to freeze her eggs. Due to this, during a fertility procedure, it almost turned life-threatening and lethal for her. Here is what exactly went down.

Kesha speaking up about almost dying:

In 2022, Kesha got diagnosed with CVID, an autoimmune disease. CVID is an immune deficiency that happens when the body has low levels of antibodies. A person with this dangerous auto-immune disease is at a higher risk of having an infection.

While talking to a globally renowned entertainment magazine, Kesha spoke about how she almost died in January. She shared that she was hospitalized in a Miami hospital and kept there for nine days. When the singer decided to get a fertility procedure to freeze her eggs, things started going downhill and wrong for her health-wise.

Kesha on her health condition:

Kesha giving detailed insight on her health condition and why she decided to get her eggs frozen, said, "I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months. I was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and honouring your body. I feel like I am just playing catch-up on my teens and twenties. But I try to get as much sleep as possible. I have to protect that fiercely."

She also emphasized how it was a horrifying experience for her. Also, the entire health situation got more scary and painful because of her weak body immunity because of CVID. Kesha's fifth musical album 'The Gag Order' came out in May 2023.

