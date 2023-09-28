Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon reunite after 9 years for 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born', teaser to release tomorrow

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's last collaboration on the big screen was in the 2014 film 'Heropanti' which was also their debut film.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are all set to ignite the screen once again with their upcoming film, 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born.' The teaser to the film will be released tomorrow and this news has created excitement among the fans. The duo's last collaboration was in the 2014 film 'Heropanti' which was also their debut film. The audience loved their chemistry and were eagerly waiting to see them again on the big screen. 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' is said to be a sports action film and will include Tiger Shroff's exceptional action talents and Kriti Sanon's charisma.

Yesterday, Tiger took to his Instagram to share the film's new poster and wrote, "Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October."

The poster

About 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born'

The sports drama film is presented by Pooja Entertainment and is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl produced the film. The film will have a theatrical release on October 20, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.