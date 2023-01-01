Thunivu Trailer Out: Ajith Kumar's film is packed with many actions sequences; movie to release on January 12

After piqueing fans' interest for a long time, the makers of Ajith Kumar's much-talked-about action-thriller Thunivu have released the teaser! Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to share a teaser trailer for the film, which is due to hit theatres on January 12, 2023. In the trailer about gangs, firearms, mind games, and money, Ajith Kumar's swag is unmistakable.

The caravan has several action moments, including Ajith Kumar as a robber making an explosive entrance into a bank. We witness Ajith start a war with the system and the police officers in this action-packed film that is jam-packed with action sequences and exhilarating combat sequences. In the trailer, we also see a lot of weaponry, mind games, and intense action sequences. The film appears to be a full-fledged masala entertainment.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Thunivu marks the return of the trio of Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth, and Ajith Kumar after Valimai, which was released earlier this year. While main actor Ajith's salt-and-pepper appearance in his character poster was published a few days ago, a new character poster of popular orator Mohana Sundaram has just been revealed. Thunivu was shot in several countries, including Thailand.

The film's casting of the prominent orator and panellist speaker proves his exceptional speaking and oratory talents. In Thunivu, Mohana portrays Mai Pa, a journalist. Vinoth is said to have fashioned the persona after himself. The character poster for Mohana Sundaram shows the orator with a sidelong glance, wearing headphones and holding an ID card. The production team is scheduled to begin producing character posters for more actors later.

Vinoth directs Thunivu, a bank heist action thriller. The music was composed by Ghibran, and the producers have already published three songs from the film: Chilla Chilla, Kasethan Kadavulada, and Gangstaa. The Censor Board cleared the film and is said to have earned a UA certificate. Manju Varrier, Veera, Bala Saravanan, GM Sundar, and Bucks also appear in Thunivu. On January 13, the film will compete with Vijay's Varisu at the box office.

