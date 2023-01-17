Thunivu star Ajith Kumar to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in AK 62? Read this

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu has become a hit in India as the film also entered the Rs 100 crores club. Recent media reports suggest that the globally prominent Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar might collab with globally timeless Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for AK 62.

According to media reports, if things fall into the right place. The Thunivu fame Kollywood global superstar Ajith Kumar is all set to collaborate with the Ponniyin Selvan I fame global bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for his next big-budget Tamil outing, tentatively titled AK 62.

Thunivu star Ajith Kumar is all set to share the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, according to reports. Tentatively titled AK 62, this would be the Tamil star’s 62nd outing. Renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is teaming up with Ajith Kumar in this highly anticipated project. The much-awaited film is set to start rolling very soon. It is said to be a comedy thriller with Ajith Kumar in a never-seen-before and totally new avatar. And now social media is on fire with reports that renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in AK 62.

According to reports published in Tamil media outlet, the former Miss World liked the storyline and her character in the film and will soon sign the project. The makers are already planning to announce the update on Aishwarya during official launch of the big-budget venture.

Reports say that the film will have two heroines. Besides Aishwarya, the other actor who will star in AK 62 is well-known South industry starlet Trisha Krishnan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently basking in the glory of Ponniyin Selvan’s success. Both Aishwarya and Trisha will have equally important roles in the film.

Reports say senior actor and Thalaivii (2021) fame Arvind Swamy has got roped in to play the lead antagonist in AK 62. It would be his the first onscreen collaboration with Ajith Kumar. Other actors who have main roles in the film include Santhanam and Arjun Das. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the supporting cast of AK 62. Talented young musician Anirudh Ravichander will reunited with Ajith Kumar after Vivegam to score music for the film. He has earlier worked with director Vignesh Shivan in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. AK 62 is being made under Tamil banner Lyca Productions. The banner has produced iconic films that include the Ponniyin Selvan franchise and the upcoming mega budget venture Indian 2 in recent times.