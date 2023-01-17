Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thunivu star Ajith Kumar to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in AK 62? Read this

    Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu has become a hit in India as the film also entered the Rs 100 crores club. Recent media reports suggest that the globally prominent Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar might collab with globally timeless Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for AK 62.

    Thunivu star Ajith Kumar to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in AK 62? Read this vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    According to media reports, if things fall into the right place. The Thunivu fame Kollywood global superstar Ajith Kumar is all set to collaborate with the Ponniyin Selvan I fame global bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for his next big-budget Tamil outing, tentatively titled AK 62.

    Thunivu star Ajith Kumar is all set to share the screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, according to reports. Tentatively titled AK 62, this would be the Tamil star’s 62nd outing. Renowned filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is teaming up with Ajith Kumar in this highly anticipated project. The much-awaited film is set to start rolling very soon. It is said to be a comedy thriller with Ajith Kumar in a never-seen-before and totally new avatar. And now social media is on fire with reports that renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in AK 62.

    ALSO READ: Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club

    According to reports published in Tamil media outlet, the former Miss World liked the storyline and her character in the film and will soon sign the project. The makers are already planning to announce the update on Aishwarya during official launch of the big-budget venture.

    Reports say that the film will have two heroines. Besides Aishwarya, the other actor who will star in AK 62 is well-known South industry starlet Trisha Krishnan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently basking in the glory of Ponniyin Selvan’s success. Both Aishwarya and Trisha will have equally important roles in the film.

    ALSO READ: Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant? Actress expecting her first child with husband Adil Durrani? Here's what we know

    Reports say senior actor and Thalaivii (2021) fame Arvind Swamy has got roped in to play the lead antagonist in AK 62. It would be his the first onscreen collaboration with Ajith Kumar. Other actors who have main roles in the film include Santhanam and Arjun Das. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the supporting cast of AK 62. Talented young musician Anirudh Ravichander will reunited with Ajith Kumar after Vivegam to score music for the film. He has earlier worked with director Vignesh Shivan in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. AK 62 is being made under Tamil banner Lyca Productions. The banner has produced iconic films that include the Ponniyin Selvan franchise and the upcoming mega budget venture Indian 2 in recent times.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant? Actress expecting her first child with husband Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant? Actress expecting her first child with husband Adil Durrani? Here's what we know

    Pathaan: High Court orders YRF to make changes for the specially-abled people vma

    Pathaan: High Court orders YRF to make changes for the specially-abled people

    RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours vma

    RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours

    Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video RBA

    Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video

    The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of The Vaccine War- read report RBA

    'The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of The Vaccine War- read report

    Recent Stories

    Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant? Actress expecting her first child with husband Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant pregnant? Actress expecting her first child with husband Adil Durrani? Here's what we know

    Lessons learnt from wars with India Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks talks with PM Narendra Modi

    'Lessons learnt from wars with India...' Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks talks with PM Narendra Modi

    Who is Abdul Rehman Makki Read this global terrorist dossier gcw

    Who is Abdul Rehman Makki? Read this global terrorist's dossier

    Security Breach at Bharat Jodo Yatra as man hugs Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; gets pulled away - adt

    Security Breach at Bharat Jodo Yatra as man hugs Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's Hoshiarpur; gets pulled away

    football It is worse than losing a family member - Richarlison on Brazil Qatar World Cup 2022 exit-ayh

    'It's worse than losing a family member' - Richarlison on Brazil's Qatar World Cup 2022 exit

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon