    The Matrix Resurrections audience review: Packed with nostalgia, here's how fans have reacted to movie

    Are you planning to watch The Matrix Resurrections? Check out the audience reaction related to the film on Twitter right here. Initially, it was the epic reunion in the latest Spiderman instalment, and now there has been the resurrection of the Matrix.  
     

    Mumbai, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 12:35 PM IST
    Initially, it was the epic reunion in the latest Spiderman instalment, and now there has been the resurrection of the Matrix. There has been a reason as to why 1999 Matrix had become a cult classic. Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity Carrie Ann Moss have introduced fans to a world where artificial intelligence and human beings fight to exist. There is a philosophical narrative to the filmmaking and action choreography in the movie. Get your leather jackets, vinyl pants, motorcycle boots, bikes and futuristic sunglasses back for the Matrix universe has come back. 

    To talk about The Matrix Resurrections, it starts from bits and pieces from the previous movies (The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions) and tries to fill the gap. Apart from Neo and Trinity, we also get to meet Morpheus (now played by Yahya) and Agent Smith (Jonathan Groff). Although this time, the focus in the movie is on the machines vs humans narrative and plot story.  

    If you want to know about the reactions related to the movie, here is what the audience have to say about the film. One netizen said that The Matrix Resurrections was the 'most META thing ever. She even saisd that the first 30 minutes of the film. She also wrote that the first 30 minutes of the film was funny but worked out really well.

    Another person said that the movie has stunning visuals and mindblowing cinematography. The person also said that it was a good experience for the big screen. The user also added that the movie venture also kind of raised excitement for the fifth installment of Matrix franchise. 

    Also read: Priyanka Chopra's first look from Matrix 4 is unmissable, check it out

    To talk about the trailer of her upcoming movie The Matrix Russrections, it showed that Neo had no memories of the past. He does not remember anything. Although, one can see a glimpse of his past life in the Matrix. The trailer then shows that he meets some old and new characters, one that is played by Priyanka Chopra. The actress is seen seated in a cafe shop, and she is seen talking to Neo. After the movie's trailer was released, fans started thinking that the actress would be playing the grown-up version of Sati. 

    Also read: Keanu Reeves, to star in a Marvel Cinematic Universe? THIS is what the actor has to say

     

