The Kerala Story Vs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Adah Sharma's film beats James Gunn’s MCU movie

According to early box office statistics, The Kerala Story surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in India. As per the preliminary box office calculations, The Kerala Story has earned Rs 7.5 crore, while GotG Vol 3 has earned Rs 7 crore.

With a reported receipt of Rs 7.5 crore, The Kerala Story fared twice as well on its opening day as The Kashmir Files did last year. According to reports, The Kerala Story got an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.48%. The morning show had a 17.47 per cent occupancy rate on Friday, whereas the night show had a greater occupancy rate.

"It is a huge performance because the collections are much higher than those of recent mainstream films like Bhediya, Cirkus, and Shehzada, which had some face value." The film is controversial and depicts obvious hatred against a group in a level that has not been seen in Indian cinema before, and this has essentially become the film's selling point. The Kerala Story is identical to The Kashmir Files, but its opening weekend is double that of that film, and it is a box office smash on day one. "Now we'll see where it goes," stated Box Office India.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 allegedly did a good business of roughly Rs 7 crore nett, although this is due to bookings requiring stronger first-day receipts. Despite identical collections, The Kerala Story will have 60-70% greater footfall.

About The Kerala Story:

The Kerala Story is about Hindu women from Kerala who converted to Islam and were sold to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film debuted to controversy and mediocre reviews. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has endorsed the film. It will be interesting to see whether The Kerala Story can match The Kashmir Files' box office success.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the last instalment of the three-part saga, and it has done well overseas. According to Deadline, the picture is predicted to gross $110 million in its first weekend in the United States.