The Kashmir Files: 8 States where Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri's film is 'Tax-Free'

From Goa to Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh, here's list of all states where The Kashmir Files can be seen tax-free



Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the mass killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. Despite the fact that other big-budget films starring prominent celebrities are now playing in theatres, The Kashmir Files has emerged as the audience's first pick.



Its first-weekend collection is Rs 27.15 crore, representing a more than 300 per cent growth on the third day of its release. The film features talented actors like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi in major roles; Vivek Agnihotri and Saurabh M Pandey have written the film.



Image: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri/Instagram

'The Kashmir Files,' as the title implies, is a true story based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide. It's a heartbreaking story about the anguish, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits, and it raises important concerns about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity. Here’s a list of all the states where The Kashmir Files is now tax-free:

Haryana: The Haryana government announced on March 11 that the film 'The Kashmir Files' would be tax-free in the state. Following the film's release on Friday, the Haryana government advised theatres and multiplexes not to charge customers GST on movie tickets.



Gujarat: On Saturday, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel exempted the tax on movie tickets for The Kashmir Files. A tweet by Gujarat CM’s office read, “Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has decided to give tax exemption to the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the state."



Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh was the third state to declare the 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free. Besides, the Madhya Pradesh government declared that the policemen will be provided break to watch The Kashmir Files.



Karnataka: On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free. “The Kashmir Files movie brings the truth about what happened in Kashmir during the 80s and 90s. I hope all Kashmiri Pandits will get back their land and property and settle there. We declared the movie tax-free in the state,” said Karnataka Chief Minister.

Uttar Pradesh: The state has also joined the list of states that have granted tax-free status to The Kashmir Files. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday exempted the movie from paying entertainment taxes.

Image: Still from the trailer

Tripura: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday appealed to the people to watch the movie. “The Kashmir Files movie made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, the Tripura government has decided to make it tax-free in the state,” Deb tweeted. Biplab Kumar Deb also wanted to encourage people to watch the movie.

Image: Still from the trailer

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to make The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state. “I have directed Chief Secretary to take necessary action to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie tax-free in the state,” said Uttarakhand acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.