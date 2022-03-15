Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files: 8 States where Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri's film is 'Tax-Free'

    First Published Mar 15, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

    From Goa to Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh, here's list of all states where The Kashmir Files can be seen tax-free
     

    Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the mass killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. Despite the fact that other big-budget films starring prominent celebrities are now playing in theatres, The Kashmir Files has emerged as the audience's first pick.  
     

    Its first-weekend collection is Rs 27.15 crore, representing a more than 300 per cent growth on the third day of its release. The film features talented actors like Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi in major roles; Vivek Agnihotri and Saurabh M Pandey have written the film. 
     

    Image: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri/Instagram

    'The Kashmir Files,' as the title implies, is a true story based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide. It's a heartbreaking story about the anguish, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits, and it raises important concerns about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity. Here’s a list of all the states where The Kashmir Files is now tax-free:

    Haryana: The Haryana government announced on March 11 that the film 'The Kashmir Files' would be tax-free in the state. Following the film's release on Friday, the Haryana government advised theatres and multiplexes not to charge customers GST on movie tickets. 
     

    Gujarat: On Saturday, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel exempted the tax on movie tickets for The Kashmir Files. A tweet by Gujarat CM’s office read, “Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel has decided to give tax exemption to the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the state." 
     

    Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh was the third state to declare the 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free. Besides, the Madhya Pradesh government declared that the policemen will be provided break to watch The Kashmir Files. 
     

    Karnataka: On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free. “The Kashmir Files movie brings the truth about what happened in Kashmir during the 80s and 90s. I hope all Kashmiri Pandits will get back their land and property and settle there. We declared the movie tax-free in the state,” said Karnataka Chief Minister.

    Uttar Pradesh: The state has also joined the list of states that have granted tax-free status to The Kashmir Files. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday exempted the movie from paying entertainment taxes. 

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Tripura: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday appealed to the people to watch the movie. “The Kashmir Files movie made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, the Tripura government has decided to make it tax-free in the state,” Deb tweeted. Biplab Kumar Deb also wanted to encourage people to watch the movie.  

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand government on Monday decided to make The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state. “I have directed Chief Secretary to take necessary action to make ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie tax-free in the state,” said Uttarakhand acting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. 

    BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting that the film be exempted from entertainment tax in the state. Also, senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has asked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government to declare the film tax-free. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film

    The Kashmir Files has washed Bollywood's sin', says Kangana Ranaut after watching the film RCB

    'The Kashmir Files has washed Bollywood's sin', says Kangana Ranaut after watching the film

    Exclusive It was Puneeths wish to release James on his birthday says director Chetan ycb

    Exclusive: ‘It was Puneeth's wish to release James on his birthday’ says director Chetan

    The Kashmir Files Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus tweets facts drb

    The Kashmir Files: Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus; tweets 'facts’

    The Kashmir Files is an eye opener Venkatesh Prasad Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie snt

    'The Kashmir Files is an eye opener': Venkatesh Prasad, Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times cricketer Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri snt

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri

    Karnataka hijab row: Muslim community leaders express displeasure over verdict, vow to move SC-dnm

    Cannot deny a section to follow religious laws: Karnataka HC’s hijab verdict disappoints Muslim leaders

    Accidental missile launch: SOPs being reviewed, no laxity in protocols, Rajnath tells Parliament

    'Accidental missile launch': Our armed forces are well-trained, Defence Minister tells Parliament

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film RCB

    Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' fan Ravi Teja commits suicide due to negative reviews for film

    5 Honey Singh's controversies that changed the rapper's life RCB

    5 Honey Singh's controversies that changed the rapper's life

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    Video Icon
    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon