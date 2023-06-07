The Idol: nudity and sex scenes in Lily Rose-Johnny Depp and The Weeknd Series go uncensored in India?

Streaming on JioCinema, The Idol aired its first episode on Sunday, June 4th, with quite a few of the audience raising eyebrows. As revealed by the trailer, the show is a scandalous one that was never in doubt. Following the life of a music artist was bound to go down some ‘forbidden path’ and so it came as no surprise that the show stuck a similar landing. However, the surprising factor is that, despite the controversial nature of the show, with steamy scenes and foul language, the show remains on the streaming platform, uncensored for the Indian audience.

About the Show (Spoilers): From the Director of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, the show opens with the viewers meeting Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp), a singer who is tackling mental health issues and protecting her public image. With a lot of pressure on her to make an impressive comeback, her team is hard at work maintaining her stardom. This is when she has a chance to meet with a club owner named Tedros (The Weeknd) and matters take off. And the next thing we know, the intimacy and physicality grow between them.

At the time of release in India, not only were the foul language in dialogues or abuses bleeped out, but the semi-nude scenes with Lily Rose-Depp and steamy sex scenes with Lily and The Weeknd were left uncensored. The possibility of this continuing the same way remains, even though we cannot rule out sudden censorship. It is indeed news that the Indian Film Board has risen to the ways of the modern and understands how nude scenes and natural dialogue delivery elevate the story and are part of the narrative, not an ornamental luxury. Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, The Idol was a recipient of a five-minute standing ovation.

However, it was received poorly by the audience and has garnered negative reviews and low ratings so far.

The show makers are also being questioned about the drop in quality from Euphoria and how this show reflects some elements of the previous, attempting to make itself known.

