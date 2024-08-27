'The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to cast Anupam Kher for next? Read on

In a recent poll, Anupam Kher was chosen by audiences as the preferred actor to portray Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film, ‘The Delhi Files.’ With contenders like Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan, Kher emerged as the top choice, sparking excitement for this iconic casting decision

In a recent social media poll, Anupam Kher emerged as the top choice among audiences to portray Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film, 'The Delhi Files.' The poll included a lineup of esteemed actors like Akshaye Khanna, Dilip Prabhavalkar, and R. Madhavan. However, it was Anupam Kher who garnered the majority of votes, becoming the clear favorite for this iconic role.

The poll question was simple: "Which actor should portray Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's ‘The Delhi Files’?" The options were:

Anupam Kher

Akshaye Khanna

R. Madhavan

Dilip Prabhavalkar

As excitement for 'The Delhi Files' continues to grow, the casting decision for Mahatma Gandhi has become a topic of great interest. Fans are eagerly watching to see if Agnihotri will heed the audience's preference and cast Kher in this pivotal role. Known for his impactful storytelling, Agnihotri's connection with his audience makes this decision all the more significant—will he align with the poll results and cast Anupam Kher as Gandhi?

The anticipation is further heightened by the successful collaboration between Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Anupam Kher in 'The Kashmir Files,' a film that resonated strongly with both audiences and critics. Should Kher be chosen to play Gandhi in 'The Delhi Files,' it could mark another milestone in their successful partnership, delivering another powerful narrative.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who received widespread acclaim for 'The Kashmir Files,' is now set to captivate audiences once again with 'The Delhi Files.' In this new project, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal, under his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, has teamed up with Agnihotri to bring yet another hard-hitting story to the screen. The potential casting of Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi only adds to the anticipation surrounding this film.

