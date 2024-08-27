Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to cast Anupam Kher for next? Read on

    In a recent poll, Anupam Kher was chosen by audiences as the preferred actor to portray Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film, ‘The Delhi Files.’ With contenders like Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan, Kher emerged as the top choice, sparking excitement for this iconic casting decision

    The Delhi Files': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to cast Anupam Kher for next? Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    In a recent social media poll, Anupam Kher emerged as the top choice among audiences to portray Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film, 'The Delhi Files.' The poll included a lineup of esteemed actors like Akshaye Khanna, Dilip Prabhavalkar, and R. Madhavan. However, it was Anupam Kher who garnered the majority of votes, becoming the clear favorite for this iconic role.

    The poll question was simple: "Which actor should portray Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's ‘The Delhi Files’?" The options were:

    Anupam Kher

    Akshaye Khanna

    R. Madhavan

    Dilip Prabhavalkar

    As excitement for 'The Delhi Files' continues to grow, the casting decision for Mahatma Gandhi has become a topic of great interest. Fans are eagerly watching to see if Agnihotri will heed the audience's preference and cast Kher in this pivotal role. Known for his impactful storytelling, Agnihotri's connection with his audience makes this decision all the more significant—will he align with the poll results and cast Anupam Kher as Gandhi?

    The anticipation is further heightened by the successful collaboration between Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Anupam Kher in 'The Kashmir Files,' a film that resonated strongly with both audiences and critics. Should Kher be chosen to play Gandhi in 'The Delhi Files,' it could mark another milestone in their successful partnership, delivering another powerful narrative.

    ALSO READ: Mass resignation in AMMA after sexual misconduct allegations in Malayalam film industry

    Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who received widespread acclaim for 'The Kashmir Files,' is now set to captivate audiences once again with 'The Delhi Files.' In this new project, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal, under his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, has teamed up with Agnihotri to bring yet another hard-hitting story to the screen. The potential casting of Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi only adds to the anticipation surrounding this film.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Hema Committee in Mollywood, actor Ritabhari urges Bengal CM for sexual harassment probe in Tollywood RBA

    After Hema Committee in Mollywood, actor Ritabhari urges Bengal CM for sexual harassment probe in Tollywood

    Actor Asha Sharath breaks silence on Siddique's misconduct rumours, calls for harmony in film industry dmn

    Actor Asha Sharath breaks silence on Siddique misconduct rumours, calls for harmony in film industry

    Mass resignation in AMMA after sexual misconduct allegations in malayalam film industry; Executive committee dissolved anr

    Mass resignation in AMMA after sexual misconduct allegations in Malayalam film industry

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case vkp

    Veteran Kannada actress Padmaja Rao sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

    Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to QUIT Anupamaa? Here's what we know RBA

    Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna to QUIT Anupamaa? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    After Hema Committee in Mollywood, actor Ritabhari urges Bengal CM for sexual harassment probe in Tollywood RBA

    After Hema Committee in Mollywood, actor Ritabhari urges Bengal CM for sexual harassment probe in Tollywood

    Nabanna Abhijan Bengal boils: 18 days on, Kolkata rape-murder horror protest now longest-running doctors' stir since 1980s snt

    Bengal boils: 18 days on, Kolkata rape-murder horror protest now longest-running doctors' stir since 1980s

    football Barcelona register Dani Olmo in La Liga; Spaniard set to make debut against Rayo Vallecano scr

    Barcelona register Dani Olmo in La Liga: Spaniard set to make debut against Rayo Vallecano

    BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities by police on students gcw

    BJP calls for Bengal Bandh on August 28 to protest against atrocities on students

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know vkp

    Actor Darshan to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon