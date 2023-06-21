The Archies: Zoya Akhtar reveals secret she shared with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda

According to Zoya, she advised the children to "be a Jedi" and concentrate on their skill and task. She continued, "It's only natural for a child to follow in their parents' footsteps in terms of career choice, and nobody should 'dictate' what someone can or cannot do."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is aware of the criticism her movie The Archies' cast is receiving. The movie has received a tonne of abuse from individuals opposed to "nepotism" in Bollywood ever since it was unveiled. Suhana Khan of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor of Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda of Amitabh Bachchan star in it. In her conversation with the film companion, Zoya asserted that everyone grows up wanting to pursue their ambitions. "It's really quite simple when you grow up in a family and have parents who you get along with or parents that you look up to, you just end up doing what they do. Who are they to tell you that you can't do something? You must roll with the punches because you lack (any training). You must venture outside. You must put in a lot of effort and keep your head down. There you go.

She claimed that if one performs their task well, they will be unstoppable. "That's it. Just do your job. Aside from that, I just bubble myself. I just concentrate on what needs to be done, knowing that if I do it properly or honestly, the right people will notice. That's it; you have no other influence over anything. You have no control over what other people think, say, or feel about you, including whether they like you or dislike you. Simply controlling what you put out is all you need to do, so do that. Be a Jedi and just concentrate.

The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the well-known comic book, was created by Zoya Akhtar and will be available on Netflix soon. The release date hasn't been made public, though. The teaser for the movie, which Zoya recently unveiled, indicates that it takes place in Riverdale in 1964.