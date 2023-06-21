Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar reveals secret she shared with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda

    According to Zoya, she advised the children to "be a Jedi" and concentrate on their skill and task. She continued, "It's only natural for a child to follow in their parents' footsteps in terms of career choice, and nobody should 'dictate' what someone can or cannot do."

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar reveals secret she shared with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is aware of the criticism her movie The Archies' cast is receiving. The movie has received a tonne of abuse from individuals opposed to "nepotism" in Bollywood ever since it was unveiled. Suhana Khan of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor of Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda of Amitabh Bachchan star in it. In her conversation with the film companion, Zoya asserted that everyone grows up wanting to pursue their ambitions. "It's really quite simple when you grow up in a family and have parents who you get along with or parents that you look up to, you just end up doing what they do. Who are they to tell you that you can't do something? You must roll with the punches because you lack (any training). You must venture outside. You must put in a lot of effort and keep your head down. There you go.

    She claimed that if one performs their task well, they will be unstoppable. "That's it. Just do your job. Aside from that, I just bubble myself. I just concentrate on what needs to be done, knowing that if I do it properly or honestly, the right people will notice. That's it; you have no other influence over anything. You have no control over what other people think, say, or feel about you, including whether they like you or dislike you. Simply controlling what you put out is all you need to do, so do that. Be a Jedi and just concentrate.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

    The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the well-known comic book, was created by Zoya Akhtar and will be available on Netflix soon. The release date hasn't been made public, though. The teaser for the movie, which Zoya recently unveiled, indicates that it takes place in Riverdale in 1964.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz felt 'worried' for brother Sheezan Khan post-Tunisha's death

    Is Drew Barrymore taking 'break' from social media? Know details vma

    Is Drew Barrymore taking 'break' from social media? Know details

    Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details vma

    Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details

    Meet Sunny Deol's wife Pooja; Karan shares some unseen photos from his wedding vma

    Meet Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja; Karan shares some unseen photos from his wedding

    Are Aanand L Rai-Dhanush reuniting after decade post-success of 'Raanjhanaa'? Here's what we know ADC

    Are Aanand L Rai-Dhanush reuniting after decade post-success of 'Raanjhanaa'? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex 'Dhruv' in Kochi anr

    Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex ‘Dhruv’

    Lonavala to Coorg: 7 destinations for Monsoon lovers ATG

    Lonavala to Coorg: 7 destinations for Monsoon lovers

    Fan of Korean Storytelling? 7 Romantic K-Dramas you should not miss! (MAH)

    Fan of Korean Storytelling? 7 Romantic K-Dramas you should not miss!

    Ashes 2023: Is Australia's Pat Cummins the rightful heir of MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' crown snt

    Ashes 2023: Is Australia's Pat Cummins the rightful heir of MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' crown?

    football Kante signs three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, Completes Medical Tests in Dubai osf

    Kante signs three-year deal with Al-Ittihad, Completes Medical Tests in Dubai

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon