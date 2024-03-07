Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thankamani REVIEW: Is Dileep's crime thriller worth watching? Movie is based on real-life incident

    Thankamani Twitter Review: "Thankamani" is a Malayalam crime thriller written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan. The movie hit theatres on March 7, 2024.

    Thankamani REVIEW: Is Dileep's crime thriller worth watching? Movie is based on real-life incident RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    The film, produced by R. B. Choudary under Super Good Films and Raaffi Mathirra under Iffaar Media, stars Dileep in the lead. Dileep appears in the movie based on a genuine occurrence in Thankamany in October 1986.

    Thankamani was inspired by the events that occurred on October 21, 1986, in the town of Thankamany. An argument over a bus service turned into a conflict, resulting in a police baton charge and shooting.

    Also Read: Anupam Kher turns 69: 'Baby' to 'The Kashmir Files', 6 best movies

    The project was first announced in January 2023 with the working title D 148, representing Dileep's 148th film. Later, in September 2023, the official name "Thankamani" was revealed. Principal photography in Kottayam began in January 2023 and ended in August 2023. The filming locales were Erattupetta, Kanjirappally, Koottickal, Poonjar, Kuttikkanam, Peermade, and Kattappana. 


    Thankamani Cast and Crew 
    The film has a superb cast, featuring Dileep as Abel. Joshua Maathan, Pranitha Subhash as Arpitha Nath IPS, Neeta Pillai as Anitha Varkey, and Manoj K. Jayan as Mani Peter. Sudev Nair plays Roy, Malavika Menon as Rahel, and Ajmal Ameer as Robin Paul IPS. Santhosh Keezhattoor portrays Nithin Panicker, with Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique as George Peruvanthanam, and John Vijay as Michael Kuruvila.

    Also Read: Gal Gadot shares first picture of her 4th baby; actress says pregnancy was not easy for her

    Other prominent actors include Sampath Ram as Eppan Mattakkavan, Kottayam Ramesh as Varadharajan, Major Ravi as DIG Urmees Tharakan IPS, Rajesh Sharma as Maniyanpilla, Azees Nedumangad as Thankachan, Remya Panicker as Roshni, Sminu Sijo as Lilly, and Anjana as Jwala. Furthermore, Spadikam Sunny (PN Sunny) assumes the role of Podippara Vakkan.

    William Francis composed the musical soundtrack, while Manoj Pillai and Shyam Sasidharan oversaw cinematography and editing. The debut of "Thankamani" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) evaluations as viewers discuss this criminal thriller picture.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women Day 2024: Movie tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to be reduced to Rs 100 on March 8th RBA

    Women's Day 2024: Movie tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to be reduced to Rs 100 on March 8th

    Randeep Hooda talks about 'Manipur tension' and 'no internet' during his marriage to Lin Laishram RBA

    Randeep Hooda talks about 'Manipur tension' and 'no internet' during his marriage to Lin Laishram

    Gal Gadot shares first picture of her 4th baby; actress says pregnancy was not easy for her RBA

    Gal Gadot shares first picture of her 4th baby; actress says pregnancy was not easy for her

    Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy visit Tirumala temple, shares update about Prabhas starrer Spirit [WATCH] NIR

    Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy visit Tirumala temple, shares update about Prabhas starrer Spirit [WATCH]

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about conflict between South and Hindi movies, 'It's high time that we start..' NIR

    Rashmika Mandanna talks about conflict between South and Hindi movies, 'It's high time that we start..'

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: District administration cracks down on tanker mafia, sets fixed rates based on volume

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-Chandrababu Naidu TDP Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena Party tie-up almost sealed Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Party tie-up almost sealed; announcement likely today

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Renowned artist Harsha releases sketch of bomber vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: Renowned artist Harsha releases sketch of bomber

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk rules out donating to Trump or Biden in 2024 White House race AJR

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk rules out donating to Trump or Biden in 2024 White House race

    Women Day 2024: Movie tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to be reduced to Rs 100 on March 8th RBA

    Women's Day 2024: Movie tickets for Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies to be reduced to Rs 100 on March 8th

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon