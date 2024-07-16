Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thalapathy Vijay to embark on a foot journey to 100 Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies? Here's what we know

    Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has planned to hold a state conference in the near future, which will be followed by four zonal meetings

    Thalapathy Vijay to embark on a foot journey to 100 Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies? Here's what we know
    Thalapathy Vijay is poised to enter the political arena. Earlier this year, in February, he unveiled his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with ambitions to contest the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijay is set to conduct a series of conferences throughout Tamil Nadu to bolster his public outreach and establish his political presence.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    According to recent reports, Vijay will also embark on a walking journey across the state to interact with the public. Additionally, the actor’s party has scheduled a state conference, followed by four zonal conferences.

    During his state tour, the actor is expected to visit 100 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu on foot. His goal is to meet the public up close and personal, covering constituencies that connect the northern, southern, eastern, and western parts of the state.

    Since the formation and announcement of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, no meetings have been held by the party members. There were earlier reports suggesting a meeting in Madurai on the occasion of the actor’s 50th birthday, but it was not conducted.

    Currently, Vijay is immersed in filming his next project, titled GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), under the direction and writing of Venkat Prabhu. The movie features a star-studded cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, among others. AGS Entertainment, led by producers Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, is backing the project. The film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with Siddhartha Nuni as the cinematographer and Venkat Raajen in charge of editing. GOAT is slated for a September 5 release.

