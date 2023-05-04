Thalapathy Vijay or Vijay Deverakonda? Rashmika Mandanna talks about who is her 'favorite' among these actors

In an old resurfaced viral video shaking social media online, Rashmika Mandanna is opening up on who is her favorite among these two co-stars, and the reply is unmissable.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, busy shooting for Pushpa 2, often grabs headlines for her dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. An old video of Rashmika Mandanna talking about her bond with Vijay Deverakonda has surfaced online.

In the video, Rashmika gets asked to choose between her Varisu co-star Thalapathy Vijay and Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

On this question, Rashmika replies, "I grew up watching Vijay, sir. So, he is literally life. Vijay Deverakonda is a good friend. So you are talking about life and friendship. You take a (call)." Nonetheless, Pushpa star Rashmika's answer leaves the host speechless.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s adorable and unquestionable chemistry has been the topic of discussion on social media ever since they starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite claiming and declaring that they are just friends, the rumours surrounding their alleged relationship have continued to float around, thanks to their relentless and strongly unconditional support for one another and their recurring casual meetings.

Rashmika Mandanna is no stranger to being linked with other celebrities, as was the case when she was recently spotted greeting Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas at an event and later at the airport. However, the actress paid no heed to these rumours. On the work front, Rashmika has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. She will star in the sequel to Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule, a film with Venky Kudumula and Nithiin. She also has a female-centric project in the pipeline with Dev Mohan as her co-star. Rashmika will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial film, Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

