Thalaivar 171: Sivakarthikeyan is likely to join Rajinikanth's mega-budget film; read details

Sivakarthikeyan is expected to co-star with Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 171'. Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of 'Leo,' will helm the big-budget picture.

Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan is likely to act in Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, 'Thalaivar 171'; according to reports, Sivakarthikeyan is in discussions to have a cameo part in the film and has granted his OK. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received. For the uninformed, Sivakarthikeyan is a self-proclaimed Rajinikanth lover who has shown his admiration for him in several interviews.

Sivakarthikeyan made headlines when allegations of him sharing screen time with his idol, Rajinikanth, went viral. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is now working on 'Thalaivar 171,' reportedly asked Sivakarthikeyan for the part, and he quickly consented.

According to rumours, the 'Ayalaan' actor would appear in the film as a cameo. Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on the script for 'Thalaivar 171'. He stated that the mega-budget picture will be full of surprises.

Sivakarthikeyan received recognition for impersonating Rajinikanth during his mimicry and stand-up comedy days. He mentioned his feelings for Thalaivar in various interviews. During the 'Hero' campaign, he stated that he would be allowed to share screen time with his Thalaivar and would be ready for it anytime.

About Thalaivar 171:

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for director TJ Gnanavel's 'Thalaivar 170'. Once he wraps up this film, he will move on to 'Thalaivar 171' with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sun Pictures will produce this big-budget entertainer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that 'Thalaivar 171' will be a stand-alone film and not a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. So far, 'Kaithi', 'Vikram' and 'Leo', which are a part of the same universe, have released. After 'Leo', Lokesh has started working on the script of 'Thalaivar 171'.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt director duo Anbariv are part of the technical team.