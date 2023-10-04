Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth began shooting for his new film, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170' after the massive success of Jailer. The shooting is taking place in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

After the grand success of Jailer, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth began shooting for his new film tentatively titled, 'Thalaivar 170' in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (Oct 4). The actor arrived in the city on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from his fans at the airport. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast to play the female lead. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions.

The shooting will take place at Vellayani Agricultural University and a house in Shangumukham regularly used for Malayalam films. It is reported that the shooting will take place in Thiruvananthapuram for ten days. This is the first time Rajinikanth's film is being shot in this city.

Interestingly, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will also reunite on screen after 32 years. Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on X on Tuesday.

''Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 ''#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan,'' the post read. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film ''Hum'', directed by Mukul Anand.

According to reports, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is also expected to appear in a significant role in the film. Thalaivar 170 would be Rana's Tamil debut film. Earlier, he acted in big-budget films, including Bahubali. There are some reports that Rana is playing the role previously played by Telugu star Nani.

Rajinikanth recently appeared in the movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was released on August 10. The movie broke box office records, taking in more than Rs 500 crore globally and over Rs 200 crore in India. With a Day 1 gross of Rs 44.50 crore, it was the greatest opening in Tamil cinema this year. In addition to its strong showing in Tamil Nadu, the movie also did well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The movie brought in Rs 1.60 crore on Day 23 across all languages. The movie has generated a total domestic revenue of Rs 329.83 crore.