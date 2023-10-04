Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this

    Tamil superstar Rajinikanth began shooting for his new film, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170' after the massive success of Jailer. The shooting is taking place in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

    Thalaivar 170: Where can you meet Rajinikanth in Thiruvananthapuram doing shooting? Read this anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    After the grand success of Jailer, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth began shooting for his new film tentatively titled, 'Thalaivar 170' in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (Oct 4). The actor arrived in the city on Tuesday and received a warm welcome from his fans at the airport. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan have joined the cast to play the female lead. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions. 

    The shooting will take place at Vellayani Agricultural University and a house in Shangumukham regularly used for Malayalam films. It is reported that the shooting will take place in Thiruvananthapuram for ten days. This is the first time Rajinikanth's film is being shot in this city. 

    Interestingly, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will also reunite on screen after 32 years. Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on X on Tuesday. 

    ''Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 ''#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan,'' the post read. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film ''Hum'', directed by Mukul Anand. 

    According to reports, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is also expected to appear in a significant role in the film. Thalaivar 170 would be Rana's Tamil debut film. Earlier, he acted in big-budget films, including Bahubali. There are some reports that Rana is playing the role previously played by Telugu star Nani.

    Rajinikanth recently appeared in the movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was released on August 10. The movie broke box office records, taking in more than Rs 500 crore globally and over Rs 200 crore in India. With a Day 1 gross of Rs 44.50 crore, it was the greatest opening in Tamil cinema this year. In addition to its strong showing in Tamil Nadu, the movie also did well in Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The movie brought in Rs 1.60 crore on Day 23 across all languages. The movie has generated a total domestic revenue of Rs 329.83 crore.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets new release date, avoids clash with 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' RKK

    Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets new release date, avoids clash with 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha'

    Is Priyanka Chopra's stardom the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce? Here's what we know RKK

    Is Priyanka Chopra's stardom the reason for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce? Here's what we know

    Pahlaj Nihalni recalls heated showdown with Divya Bharti; her refusal to be paired with Chunkey Panday ATG

    Pahlaj Nihalni recalls heated showdown with Divya Bharti; her refusal to be paired with Chunkey Panday

    Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170' after 32 years; goes on floors today rkn

    Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thalaivar 170' after 32 years; goes on floors today

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone relish coffee break with film crew in Italy SHG EAI

    Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone relish coffee break with film crew in Italy

    Recent Stories

    Baga to Kovalam : Famous 7 beaches to visit in India rkn

    Baga to Kovalam : Famous 7 beaches to visit in India

    Mint to Spinach 7 plants to grow in your kitchen garden during October gcw eai

    Mint to Spinach: 7 plants to grow in kitchen garden during October

    Actor Ram Charan's sacred visit to Shree Siddhivinayak temple reverberates spiritual devotion [PHOTOS SHG EAI

    Actor Ram Charan's sacred visit to Shree Siddhivinayak temple reverberates spiritual devotion [PHOTOS]

    Pro Khalistan slogans deface govt office walls in Dharamshala ahead of World Cup matches AJR

    Pro-Khalistan slogans deface govt office walls in Dharamshala ahead of World Cup matches

    Kerala: KSEB's cancelled contract to be restored by government amid power crisis rkn

    Kerala: KSEB's cancelled contract to be restored by government amid power crisis

    Recent Videos

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon