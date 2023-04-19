Telugu actor Allu Ramesh passes away due to cardiac arrest at age of 52

At 52, Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh died in his birthplace of Visakhapatnam from a cardiac attack. Anand Ravi, the acclaimed filmmaker, posted a tribute to Allu on Facebook along with the tragic news of his departure.

At the age of 52, well-known Telugu actor-comedian Allu Ramesh on Tuesday departed for his heavenly abode. In his native Visakhapatnam, he died from a heart arrest. Filmmaker Anand Ravi posted a touching tribute to Allu on Facebook along with the tragic news of his departure. Celebrities and fans post heartfelt tributes to the late actor on social media. According to reports, Allu Ramesh has been ill for a while.

Ravi shared some pictures from the past and captioned the post: “From day one u have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine Miss you om shant.” Taking to the comments section of his post, many netizens and celebs offered their condolence.

ALSO READ: NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

For unfamiliar people, Allu Ramesh is well renowned for his acting abilities in the films Napoleon' and 'Tholubommalata'. He received fame and favourable reviews for these films. He started in theatre before acting in the Tollywood film 'Chirujallu'. Allu has approximately 50 film credits, but he is best recognised for his roles in Tolu Bommalata, Mathura Wines, Veedhi, Blade Babji, Napoleon, and Kerintha. The late actor made several television appearances. He most recently appeared in the daily soap opera 'Maa Vidakula', where he played the father of the actress.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating: Akhil Akkineni breaks silence on his brother's love life