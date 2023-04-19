Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telugu actor Allu Ramesh passes away due to cardiac arrest at age of 52

    At 52, Telugu actor and comedian Allu Ramesh died in his birthplace of Visakhapatnam from a cardiac attack. Anand Ravi, the acclaimed filmmaker, posted a tribute to Allu on Facebook along with the tragic news of his departure.

    Telugu actor Allu Ramesh passes away due to cardiac arrest at age of 52 ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    At the age of 52, well-known Telugu actor-comedian Allu Ramesh on Tuesday departed for his heavenly abode. In his native Visakhapatnam, he died from a heart arrest. Filmmaker Anand Ravi posted a touching tribute to Allu on Facebook along with the tragic news of his departure. Celebrities and fans post heartfelt tributes to the late actor on social media. According to reports, Allu Ramesh has been ill for a while.

    Ravi shared some pictures from the past and captioned the post: “From day one u have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine Miss you om shant.” Taking to the comments section of his post, many netizens and celebs offered their condolence.

    ALSO READ: NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

    For unfamiliar people, Allu Ramesh is well renowned for his acting abilities in the films Napoleon' and 'Tholubommalata'. He received fame and favourable reviews for these films. He started in theatre before acting in the Tollywood film 'Chirujallu'. Allu has approximately 50 film credits, but he is best recognised for his roles in Tolu Bommalata, Mathura Wines, Veedhi, Blade Babji, Napoleon, and Kerintha. The late actor made several television appearances. He most recently appeared in the daily soap opera 'Maa Vidakula', where he played the father of the actress.

    ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating: Akhil Akkineni breaks silence on his brother's love life

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women ADC

    Rani Mukerji: Pamela Chopra's influence in Yash Chopra's life drove him to write beautiful parts for women

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report RBA

    Yo Yo Honey Singh in PROBLEM: Rapper accused of assaulting, kidnapping man- report

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014 AJR

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014

    What an incredible reception Delhi thank you CEO Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch gcw

    'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

    Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED ADC

    Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED

    IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan Royals success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Lucknow captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan success

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC anr

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon