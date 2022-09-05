Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winner list: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big

    From 2009 through 2014, the State Film Awards released a list of the top three films, best actors, best actresses, best musicians, and best lyricists for each year.

    The State Film Awards for the years 2009 through 2014 were announced by the Tamil Nadu state government on September 2, 2022. On September 4, Chennai played host to the ceremony for it. The Best Movie award for 2009 went to Pasanga, Mayandi Kudumbathinar, and Acchamundu Acchamundu, while the Best Actor honour went to Karan. The authorities also released lists of the top three films, performers, musicians, and lyricists from 2009 to 2014.
     
    Paadmapriya won the Best Actress prize, but Vasantha Balan won Best Director. Sundar C Babu was also recognised as 2009's Best Music Director. In 2010, Mynaa, Kalavani, and Puthran won for best film, while Vikram won for best actor. Best Actress was awarded to Amala Paul, while Best Director went to Prabhu Solomon. That year, Yuvan Shankar Raja won the award for Best Music Director.

    In 2011, Vaagai Sooda Vaa, Deiva Thirumagal, and Uchithanai Muharnthaal won for Best Movie. Ineya and Vimal received that year's Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively. Harris Jayaraj won Best Music Director, while AL Vijay was named Best Director.

    In 2012, the Best Film winners were Vazhaku Enn 18/9, Saattai, and Dhoni. The other honours given that year went to Kumki for Best Beast Actor, Jiiva for Best Actor, Lakshmi Menon for Best Actress, Balaji Sakthivel for Best Director, and D Imman for Best Music Director.
     
    In 2013, the top three films were Ramanujan, Thangameengal, and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum. Best Actress honours given to Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Best Actor honours to Arya, Best Director honours to Ram in 2013, and Best Music Director honours to Ramesh Vinayagam.

    In 2014, Kuttram Kadithal, Goli Soda, and Nimirndhu Nil won Best Movie, while Siddharth won Best Actor. Aishwarya Rajesh was named Best Actress, while Raghavan was named Best Director. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi both received the Special Actor and Actress Awards.

