    Tamannaah Bhatia's noble gesture towards fan garners respect on internet

    Tamannaah Bhatia's song Kaavalaa from Rajnikanth's Jailer is shattering records on social media.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Currently, Tamannaah Bhatia ranks among the most well-liked actors in the nation. The actress has a sizable fan base in addition to being in the news a lot lately for other reasons. She has worked on some of the largest South Indian enterprises and has achieved success in Bollywood. She recently appeared in a few online series, including Jee Karda and Lust Stories, which earned her a lot of fan support.With her performance in the song Kaavalaa from Rajnikanth's Jailer, she is setting records on social media. People are creating reels based on the song because it has become such a tremendous hit with the audience. In the meantime, a video of the actress has been making the rounds online in which she is seen being kind to an overly excited admirer.

    In violation of all security precautions, a young admirer ran up to Tamannaah when she was attending an inauguration event in Kerala and grabbed her hand. He was successfully pushed away from the actress by her bouncers. Tamannaah even shook hands with one of her fans after asking them to bring him closer to her. Even a selfie between her and the young fan was seen. After meeting her fave actress, he was overjoyed and thanked her. As the situation was happening, the footage spread quickly on social media, and users praised the actress for her kind deed.

    Tamannaah has recently been in some of the most well-liked shows on the job front. After appearing in Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2 in Bollywood, the actress will appear in the much awaited Telugu film Bholaa Shankar. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh play the leading roles in the movie. The project is all set to hit theatres on August 11.In addition, she will co-star with Rajinikanth in the film Jailer. Due to the song's 100 million YouTube views, Kaavalaa has grown incredibly popular. 

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
