    Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma walk hand-in-hand for event; steals spotlight [WATCH]

    Celebrity couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads at a star-studded Mumbai event with their stylish monochrome outfits. They arrived together, capturing the attention of the paparazzi and fans

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 7:53 AM IST

    Celebrity couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia made a dazzling appearance at a star-studded event in Mumbai, which saw the who's who of Bollywood coming together. This glamorous affair included luminaries like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, and Shriram Nene, among others.

    Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, who are currently trending as a couple in the B-town scene, were the cynosure of all eyes as they arrived together at the event. Their entry was nothing short of stylish and grand, as captured in a video where they walked to the tune of "Shola Jo Bhadke."

    Vijay Varma chose a sleek black and white striped suit, complemented by a matching shirt and tie, and rounded off his look with black shoes. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia looked ethereal in a white see-through dress that perfectly complemented her partner's monochrome outfit. The paparazzi were thrilled by their arrival and happily captured the couple's stylish entrance, much to the delight of their fans.

    On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at the age of 15 with the film "Chand Sa Roshan Chehra." She subsequently ventured into the South Indian film industry and gained recognition for her work. She was last seen in the anthology film "Lust Stories 2," in which she shared the screen with her boyfriend, Vijay Varma. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hindi film, tentatively titled "Vedaa."

    Vijay Varma is an accomplished actor with a significant body of work in the Hindi film industry. Some of his noteworthy projects include "Pink," "Gully Boy," "Baaghi 3," "Darlings," "Mirzapur," "Jaane Jaan," and more. Currently, he is involved in multiple film projects, including "Afghaani Snow" and "Murder Mubarak."

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 8:59 AM IST
