    Tamannaah Bhatia calls Stree 2 song 'Aaj Ki Raat' 'Risky' after Kaavaalaa's success

    Kaavaalaa instantly became a global hit. The song is still relevant on social media. Tamannaah revealed that Stree 2's director Amar Kaushik gave her the confidence that she could do it and had what it takes to do the song. 

    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia recently stole the hearts of the audience with her energetic song 'Aaj Ki Raat' in Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. The film released on August 15 broke several box office records and became one of the most successful films of the year. In a recent interview with Grazia India, Tamannaah opened up about her disapproval of being pigeonholed and also talked about her amazing cameo in Stree 2. 

    Talking about her song 'Kaavaalaa' with Rajinikanth, Tamannaah said,  “On the heels of Kaavaalaa’s success, doing the song for Stree 2 felt very risky. I thought, ‘Will I be able to top what I’ve already done?’" 

    "But when Amar (Kaushik) met me and said, ‘I have this song for you, and it’s actually very crucial to the storyline,’ I just instinctively knew I had to do it," Tamannaah added.

    In the interview, Tamannaah also talked about doing small but major roles in films. She revealed that there was a time when she was stereotyped as the ' girl-next-door'. To get away from that image, Tamannaah experimented with her roles and started choosing parts that the audience and fans never expected her to do. The 34-year-old actress emphasized not focusing on the length of her role and that all she ‘wanted was for people to remember her’.

    One of the standouts from Stree (2018) was Nora Fatehi's dance performance, Kamariya, which quickly became a chartbuster. Years later, Tamannaah recreated her triumph with Stree 2's Aaj Ki Raat, which has now received over 200 million YouTube views. Stree 2, starring Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, has grossed over ₹500 crore in India within 19 days of its release. 

