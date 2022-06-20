Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC): Is Rakhi Vijan replacing Disha Vakani? Here's the truth

In the well-known comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Rakhi Vijan has denied rumours that she will take over Disha Vakani's role as Dayaben.

When news reports claimed that Dayaben, a beloved character from the television comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, might be returning, fans were overjoyed. Daya's portrayer Disha Vakani took a pregnancy hiatus in 2017. The actress, though, hasn't appeared since then. Dayaben left the show, and this had a minimal impact on its TRPs. The creators succeeded in doing it effectively, though.

According to a report in TOI, the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, had announced that Daya will be returning to the programme. He did, however, reveal that Disha Vakani will not be making a comeback as Daya Ben. Fans were surprised by this revelation because everyone adored Disha. They have begun seeking for a new Daya ben, Asit Kumarr Modi also disclosed.

Actress Rakhi Vijan had surfaced as a potential replacement for Vakani in the famous comic programme that airs on Sony Sab TV. According to a rumour, Hum Paanch has been chosen to play Daya Ben in the programme. Rakhi has not responded to the news, and the producing company has kept quiet about it.

Rakhi did, however, speak candidly about playing Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She emphasised that the producers had not contacted her and provided a photo of herself combined with Disha's. She has finally said whether or not she would portray Daya. The actress announced her withdrawal from the programme on Instagram.

Rakhi wrote, “Hello every1..this news is a rumor..which shocks me..The producers or the channel hasn’t approached me."

Rakhi is an excellent actor with terrific comic timing. In addition to the well-known reality series Bigg Boss, she has been in Rakhi Dekh Bhai Dekh and Banegi Apni Baat. Additionally, she participated in the movie Golmaal Returns.

Dilip Joshi recently lauded Disha Vakani in a conversation with ETimes. He praised her as a fantastic and bindaas actor, adding that it was a pleasure to work with her. Dilip also said he misses her and enjoys re-watching previous episodes to think back on the time they worked on the programme together.

"Kabhi Kabhi main bhi purane clips dekhta hoon aur sochta hoon arre ye scenario kab kiya thi," he said, sharing the footage. In the past ten years, I have performed several scenes with her. I like to see those scenes as well. Yes, I miss Disha ji a lot on a personal level as well. I absolutely miss the "Ek scene karne ka mazaa joh ek co-actor ke saath aata hai" line.