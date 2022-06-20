Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC): Is Rakhi Vijan replacing Disha Vakani? Here's the truth

    In the well-known comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Rakhi Vijan has denied rumours that she will take over Disha Vakani's role as Dayaben.
     

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC): Is Rakhi Vijan replacing Disha Vakani? Here's the truth RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    When news reports claimed that Dayaben, a beloved character from the television comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, might be returning, fans were overjoyed. Daya's portrayer Disha Vakani took a pregnancy hiatus in 2017. The actress, though, hasn't appeared since then. Dayaben left the show, and this had a minimal impact on its TRPs. The creators succeeded in doing it effectively, though.

    According to a report in TOI, the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, had announced that Daya will be returning to the programme. He did, however, reveal that Disha Vakani will not be making a comeback as Daya Ben. Fans were surprised by this revelation because everyone adored Disha. They have begun seeking for a new Daya ben, Asit Kumarr Modi also disclosed.

    Also Read: Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa's social media posts and trolls

    Actress Rakhi Vijan had surfaced as a potential replacement for Vakani in the famous comic programme that airs on Sony Sab TV. According to a rumour, Hum Paanch has been chosen to play Daya Ben in the programme. Rakhi has not responded to the news, and the producing company has kept quiet about it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rakhi Vijan (@rakhivijan)

    Rakhi did, however, speak candidly about playing Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She emphasised that the producers had not contacted her and provided a photo of herself combined with Disha's. She has finally said whether or not she would portray Daya. The actress announced her withdrawal from the programme on Instagram.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora: 7 bikini pictures of 48-years-old diva; should not be missed

    Rakhi wrote, “Hello every1..this news is a rumor..which shocks me..The producers or the channel hasn’t approached me." 

    Rakhi is an excellent actor with terrific comic timing. In addition to the well-known reality series Bigg Boss, she has been in Rakhi Dekh Bhai Dekh and Banegi Apni Baat. Additionally, she participated in the movie Golmaal Returns.

    Dilip Joshi recently lauded Disha Vakani in a conversation with ETimes. He praised her as a fantastic and bindaas actor, adding that it was a pleasure to work with her. Dilip also said he misses her and enjoys re-watching previous episodes to think back on the time they worked on the programme together. 

    Also Read: OMG Photos: Disha Patani flaunts her cleavage in sexy-sheer bodycon dress

    "Kabhi Kabhi main bhi purane clips dekhta hoon aur sochta hoon arre ye scenario kab kiya thi," he said, sharing the footage. In the past ten years, I have performed several scenes with her. I like to see those scenes as well. Yes, I miss Disha ji a lot on a personal level as well. I absolutely miss the "Ek scene karne ka mazaa joh ek co-actor ke saath aata hai" line.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas on Father's Day RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas on Father's Day

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay's 48th birthday celebration started; Pooja Hegde launches CDP RBA

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay's 48th birthday celebration started; Pooja Hegde launches CDP

    Will think twice before I speak my heart": Sai Pallavi on her Kashmir genocide remarks RBA

    (Video) "Will think twice before I speak my heart": Sai Pallavi on her Kashmir genocide remarks

    Not just Salman Khan, Karan Johar was the new target of Lawrence Bishnoi RBA

    Not just Salman Khan, Karan Johar was also once on Lawrence Bishnoi's hitlist

    Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7: When to watch, where and more details snt

    Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7: When to watch, where and more details

    Recent Stories

    Schools closed, states prepare for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme, 10 updates - adt

    Schools closed, states prepare for Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme | 10 updates

    Video Jennifer Lopez's Father's Day post features Ben Affleck RBA

    (Video) Jennifer Lopez's Father's Day post features Ben Affleck

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details - adt

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time - adt

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time

    Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa's social media posts and trolls RBA

    Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa's social media posts and trolls

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon