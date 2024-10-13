Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taapsee Pannu shares 'Worst experience' with Turkish Airlines for over 24 hours delay

    Actress Taapsee Pannu expressed her dissatisfaction with Turkish Airlines on Instagram in August 2024 referring to it as her "#WorstExperience" and detailed how her flight was delayed by 24 hours without prior notice.

    Taapsee Pannu shares 'Worst experience' with Turkish Airlines for over 24 hours delay RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    Actress Taapsee Pannu expressed her dissatisfaction with Turkish Airlines on Instagram in August 2024. In the story, she referred to it as her "#WorstExperience" and detailed how her flight was delayed by 24 hours without prior notice. Taapsee attacked Turkish Airlines on Instagram, accusing them of providing the "most 'non-caring' customer service." She explained that passengers on her aircraft were forced to fend for themselves because the airline did not assist. According to her, there was no customer support to assist with the lengthy delays, leaving passengers to figure things out on their own.

    The particular causes for the delays were unclear

    Taapsee posted on her Instagram story, "#WorstExperience @turkishairlines, you have the worst "not caring" customer service. Or, wait, you don't have a customer "care" service, particularly for travelers who suffer as a result of your delays. You're left to sort things out for yourself. Wow, a 24-hour delay due to an airline issue is not the passenger's responsibility to resolve!"

    Also read: Divya Khosla claims Alia Bhatt rigged ’Jigra’ box office numbers, shares proof of empty cinema hall

    Professional front

    Taapsee Pannu recently starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein. The film, which starred Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk, and Vaani Kapoor, failed to perform well at the box office. Aside from the comedy-drama, Taapsee had another release this month: Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, in which she reprised her role as Rani Kashyap from the film Haseen Dillruba. Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal, who played the actress's spouses in the film, joined her to delight the audience. Taapsee Panu and Mathias Boe married earlier this year.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan convert to Islam? Here's what she said RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan's wife convert to Islam? Here's what he said

    Bigg Boss 18 Gunaratna Sadavarte makes bold statement says Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte makes bold statement, says ‘Dawood Ibrahim Ko Fasi Dunga' (WATCH)

    Masaba Gupta Satyadeep Mishra welcome baby girl RBA

    Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra welcome baby girl; share pic saying ‘arrived on a special day’

    Ram Charan adopted an Elephant in Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's name RKK

    Ram Charan adopted an Elephant in Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s name

    Divya Khosla claims Alia Bhatt rigged 'Jigra' box office numbers, shares proof of empty cinema hall RKK

    Divya Khosla claims Alia Bhatt rigged ’Jigra’ box office numbers, shares proof of empty cinema hall

    Recent Stories

    Arshia Siddiqui: Baba Siddiqui's Daughter, Doctor, and Entrepreneur RBA

    Who is Arshia Siddiqui? Meet Baba Siddiqui's daughter

    How to Clean a Dirty Phone Charger: 7 Easy Tricks RBA

    7 tricks to clean a dirty phone charger

    Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan convert to Islam? Here's what she said RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan's wife convert to Islam? Here's what he said

    Gmail account recovery scam! Know how fake AI 'Google Support' fraud works gcw

    Gmail account recovery scam! Know how fake AI 'Google Support' fraud works

    Pakistan star Babar Azam dropped for 2nd Test against England? Report sets Internet abuzz, leaves fans divided snt

    Pakistan star Babar Azam dropped for 2nd Test against England? Report sets Internet abuzz, leaves fans divided

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon