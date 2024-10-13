Taapsee Pannu shares 'Worst experience' with Turkish Airlines for over 24 hours delay

Actress Taapsee Pannu expressed her dissatisfaction with Turkish Airlines on Instagram in August 2024 referring to it as her "#WorstExperience" and detailed how her flight was delayed by 24 hours without prior notice.

Actress Taapsee Pannu expressed her dissatisfaction with Turkish Airlines on Instagram in August 2024. In the story, she referred to it as her "#WorstExperience" and detailed how her flight was delayed by 24 hours without prior notice. Taapsee attacked Turkish Airlines on Instagram, accusing them of providing the "most 'non-caring' customer service." She explained that passengers on her aircraft were forced to fend for themselves because the airline did not assist. According to her, there was no customer support to assist with the lengthy delays, leaving passengers to figure things out on their own.

The particular causes for the delays were unclear

Taapsee posted on her Instagram story, "#WorstExperience @turkishairlines, you have the worst "not caring" customer service. Or, wait, you don't have a customer "care" service, particularly for travelers who suffer as a result of your delays. You're left to sort things out for yourself. Wow, a 24-hour delay due to an airline issue is not the passenger's responsibility to resolve!"

Professional front

Taapsee Pannu recently starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein. The film, which starred Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk, and Vaani Kapoor, failed to perform well at the box office. Aside from the comedy-drama, Taapsee had another release this month: Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, in which she reprised her role as Rani Kashyap from the film Haseen Dillruba. Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal, who played the actress's spouses in the film, joined her to delight the audience. Taapsee Panu and Mathias Boe married earlier this year.

