    Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda locked himself up in Veer Savarkar's cell to prepare for bio-pic; Read

    Randeep Hooda's immersive prep for Veer Savarkar biopic involved locking himself in a cell to empathize with Savarkar's ordeal. Film set to release on March 22, 2024, commemorating Martyrs' Day

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Renowned Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda recently shared insights into his immersive preparation for the upcoming biopic titled Swatantrya Veer Veer Savarkar, wherein he portrays the iconic freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Hooda took to his Instagram handle on February 26 to commemorate the death anniversary of Veer Savarkar, shedding light on his intense preparation process for the role.

    In a series of social media posts, Hooda recounted his attempt to understand the harrowing experience of Veer Savarkar during his imprisonment. He revealed that during the filming, he locked himself up in a replica of Savarkar's cell to empathize with the conditions endured by the freedom fighter. Reflecting on his brief confinement, Hooda acknowledged the immense resilience exhibited by Savarkar, who spent 11 years in solitary confinement within the confines of a 7 by 11-foot cell in Kalapani.

    Hooda emphasized the towering intellect and unwavering courage of Veer Savarkar, which posed a significant threat to British colonial rule. He underscored Savarkar's pivotal role in inspiring the armed revolution against British oppression. Despite enduring inhumane conditions, Savarkar's determination remained unyielding, leading to significant contributions to the Indian independence movement. Hooda lamented the persistent efforts by certain factions to tarnish Savarkar's legacy, highlighting the need to recognize his enduring impact on Indian history.

    In addition to sharing his preparatory journey, Hooda unveiled a teaser clip announcing the release date of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The clip juxtaposed sketches of Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar, accompanied by spirited Marathi music and a poignant voiceover. The teaser hinted at a compelling narrative that aims to shed light on Savarkar's overlooked contributions to the Indian independence struggle. The film is slated for release on March 22, 2024, coinciding with Martyrs' Day.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
