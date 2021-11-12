  • Facebook
    Sushmita Sen to return to OTT again? Read details here

    The former Miss World, Sushmita Sen made her debut on the OTT platform, last year in June 2020. More than a year later, there are talks that Sushmita will be returning soon to the OTT. Read on to know the details.

    Mumbai, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 7:57 PM IST
    Sushmita Sen is all set to return to the world of OTT after she made a debut on the platform with ‘Aarya’ which was released in June, last year. The former Miss World had received positive reviews for her performance in the show wherein she essayed the role of ‘Arya Sareen’.

    Following the phenomenal success of the previous season of the series, Disney+ Hotstar has returned with ‘Aarya’, the second season of the International Emmy-nominated Hotstar Specials series. Fans of the series are anticipating the long-awaited sequel teaser, which promises a gripping and emotional plot in which Sushmita will seek vengeance for her husband's death at all costs.

    The teaser released recently, promises audiences a thrilling and spine-chilling watch as Sushmita navigates a grittier, darker journey in the exhilarating second season of ‘Aarya’, directed by the award-winning director, Ram Madhvani. The poster features Sushmita in a vicious and intense look covered in blazing red colours, as the lioness fights against the odds to defend her family.
    He further said, "The love and gratitude we received after the release of the first season were gratifying, and it made us want to make the second season with even more love and effort."

    “The show's International Emmy nomination for Best Drama supports our belief in the narrative we set out to portray. I am thrilled to take show fans on Aarya's next adventure. She is forced to walk a narrow line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge, and she is confronted with hurdles at every step thereafter," he further added.

    While ‘Aarya’ was nominated for the prestigious International Emmy awards in the ‘Best Drama’ category, the award ceremony is expected to be held next year on November 22, in New York. Two more Indian nominations that have made their way through are Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das who have been nominated under the ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Comedy’ categories respectively.

