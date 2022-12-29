Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput had ‘injuries’ and ‘bones fractured’, alleges’ hospital staff Roopkumar Shah-report

    In a new interview with a news outlet, Cooper Hospital autopsy team member Roopkumar Shah said that the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s eyes were punched, and his bones were damaged.
     

    New information has added fuel to the fire that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.’ Cooper Hospital staffer Roopkumar Shah, who claimed to be a team member that performed the late actor’s autopsy, stated that he believed Sushant’s death was a murder rather than a suicide. He now claims that Sushant suffered “injuries” and that his bones were “fractured” during the autopsy.

    Speaking with a media house, Roopkumar Shah stated that he had brought up Sushant’s injuries to his seniors, but they instructed him to ‘mind his own business’. “He was injured, and his bones were cracked. I tried to notify my superiors at the time, but they ignored me and told me to mind my own business “He said. “I was a member of the autopsy team, but I don’t recall who was in charge of the autopsy team at the time.” “He continued.

    He also claimed that Sushant’s eyes seemed to be punched and scars on his neck did not seem from hanging but “looked like he was strangled.”

    Roopkumar Shah told TV9 earlier this week, via Timesnownews.com, that he was part of the team that performed the autopsy and apparently detected a few anomalies. “When we went to do a post-mortem, we found he was Sushant and there were multiple markings on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem examination was required, but higher officials were instructed to just photograph the body. As a result, we carried out their request.”

    Meanwhile, reacting to the recent developments, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti urged the central bureau of investigation (CBI) to look into the murder claim “diligently”. She took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the news which read, “Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered: Autopsy staff makes shocking claim.” 

    Sharing the screengrab, Shweta wrote: “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”

