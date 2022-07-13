Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs

    According to sources, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a charge sheet in the drug case against Rhea Chakraborty and 34 other people.

    Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty charged in drugs case, accused of purchasing and financing drugs RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 13, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    Rhea Chakraborty was accused on Wednesday of purchasing drugs for her late actor lover, Sushant Singh Rajput months after she had been released on bail in the drug case involving the late actor. She and 34 other people are reportedly implicated in a charge sheet that was submitted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

    According to media reports, draft charges were submitted against Rhea Chakraborty in the Special NDPS court for allegedly receiving deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik and Dipesh Sawant and others and handing over those deliveries to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while making payments for them in 2020.

    Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty has also been included as a suspect in the case. According to the NCB, Rhea has been accused of buying some marijuana and providing the finance for it, according to a news website. According to the NCB, Rhea obtained drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput in the year 2020, delivered them to him, and even paid for the delivery several times. Along with Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, the deceased actor's housemate, has also been listed as a suspect.

    In the drug case connected to the actor's death, which was made public on Tuesday, the anti-drug crackdown agency had filed draft charges against 35 defendants in the special NCB court last month.

    The draft accusations include that between March 2020 and December, "either individually or in groups," all the defendants engaged in a criminal conspiracy to obtain, buy, sell, and distribute narcotics to "high society and Bollywood," according to the news source.

    “Therefore, they have been charged under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including sections 27 and 27 A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy), as per the draft charges," the statement says.

    A special NDPS court has now received the draft charges from the NCB. The 35 suspects are to be charged under different provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the anti-drug agency's proposal. Rhea Chakraborty might spend more than ten years in jail if she is found guilty.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
