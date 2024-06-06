Suresh Gopi unveils first look poster of his new film titled 'JSK'; Check

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, is set to star in the legal thriller "J.S.K," directed by Pravin Narayanan. The film, titled "Janaki Versus State of Kerala," has generated high expectations following the release of its poster.

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who made history as BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, is set to star in an upcoming Malayalam movie. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film is a legal thriller titled "J.S.K," short for Janaki Versus State of Kerala. Anticipation has grown after the release of the film's poster.

Unveiling the poster, Suresh Gopi captioned it, "Presenting to you the first look poster of my new movie, #JSK."

Suresh Gopi is anticipated to portray a lawyer in the upcoming film, which will also star South Indian actor Anupama Parameswaran, making a return to Malayalam cinema after a considerable absence.

The story is written and will be directed by Pravin Narayanan. The film will be produced by Phanindra Kumar and Raaffi Mathirra under the banner of Cosmos Entertainments and Ifar Media.

Madhav Suresh, Askar Ali, Divya Pillai, Shruti Ramachandran, Joy Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, Yadu Krishna, Jayan Cherthala, Rajat Menon, Shafir Khan, Kottayam Ramesh, Abhishek Ravindran, Nistar Seth, Shobi Thilakan, Balaji Sharma, Jay Vishnu, Dilip Menon, Jomon Joshi, Vaishnavi Raj, Manju Sri, Dini, Jose Chengannur, Medha Pallavi and Prashant Madhav are the other stars.

Despite his responsibilities as the Lok Sabha MP in Thrissur, Suresh Gopi has no intention of quitting acting. He has several upcoming projects with prominent directors and plans to continue his acting career.

Latest Videos