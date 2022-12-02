Sunny Leone on Urfi Javed aka Uorfi's outfit choices; here's what she said

"Bigg Boss OTT" fame Urfi Javed is renowned for her outlandish sense of style. Her striking attire frequently draws attention. Did you know, Sunny Leone is a fan of Uorfi Javed’s choice of outfits? Read this

Known for her stylish choices, Uorfi Javed. While some often mock the Bigg Boss OTT star for the same, others have constantly praised her for trying new things with her attire. It appears that Sunny Leone also approves of Uorfi Javed's fashion choices. In a recent Splitsvilla 14 episode, Sunny commended Uorfi and described her style as "fantastic."

"Urfi, your attire is stunning and ideal for a day at the beach. When Uorfi wore a translucent black dress with two swans concealing her breasts, she said, "I adore your choice of costumes and this looks wonderful. Uorfi said that no one could match her attire in her response to this. "I have a certain sense of style when dressing. You can compete with me but you can’t compete with my outfit. It is always out of anyone’s imagination," she said.

Also Read: 'Raataan Lambiyaan' singer Jubin Nautiyal sustain multiple injuries in accident; hospitalised

On social media, Uorfi Javed recently held a "Ask Me Anything" session when a fan questioned if Splitsvilla was manufactured. Uorfi instantly refuted it and said that, although she previously held the same opinion, her outlook has now altered due to her participation in the show. Uorfi also asserted that every emotion seen on the TV screen was genuine and unadulterated.

So, when I saw the programme as a kid, I used to assume it was all scripted, but after seeing the location, I learned it is not. The feelings are raw and authentic. That becomes your life when you are in that circumstance without a mobile device. It's 100 percent real," she declared.

Also Read: Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town

Later, when a different fan questioned Uorfi about her favourite Splitsvilla 14 competitor, she said that in terms of friendship, Kashish Thakur had grown to hold a special place in her heart. Friendship-wise, Kashish Thakur comes to mind. I admired him a lot. I still enjoy him. He still has a special place in my heart. We have a wonderful friendship. We have a great friendship. I would say Hamid Barkzi because I truly loved him as a candidate. I really like Soundous Moufakir and Honey Kamboj," she continued.

