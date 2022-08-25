Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED makes Nora Fatehi witness; Jacqueline Fernandez alleges bias

    Jacqueline Fernandez has alleged bias after actor Nora Fatehi and other celebrities who received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar were made witnesses in the Rs 200 crore case, while she has been dragged as an accused.

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a petition before the Appellate Authority of PMLA. In her plea, she has stated that it comes surprisingly that several celebrities, including actor Norah Fatehi, who received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, have been made witnesses in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, whereas she has been dragged as an accused in the matter.

    The actor also stated in her plea that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached her Fixed Deposits (FDs), claiming that those were created using the alleged proceeds of crime. However, she claimed that the FDs had no nexus with the crime and that they were created using her "own legitimate of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world”.

    The plea filed by Jacqueline Fernandez in front of the Appellant Authority challenges the Adjudicating Authority order that confirmed the provisional attachment of certain movable properties of the actor including the Fixed Deposits.

    For attaching the properties and Fixed Deposits of Jacqueline Fernandez, the reason that the Adjudicating Authority gave was that "being a foreign national, there is every likelihood that she may leave the country and POC may not be available for confiscation at the time of completion of the trial”.

    The Enforcement Directorate, last week, filed its supplementary chargesheet in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case. The chargesheet, submitted before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh, has mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. The next hearing in the case will be heard on August 31 for an argument on cognizance point.

    The previous chargesheet of the Enforcement Directorate had not named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. It is for the first time in the case she has been named as an acceder. Previously, the ED had only mentioned the details of the recorded statement of Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi.

