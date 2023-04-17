Suhana Khan’s adorable moment with AbRam at MI vs KKR IPL 2023 match captured, WATCH VIDEO

Suhana Khan, Aryan and AbRam Khan, make up Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's proud family of three. Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam are some of the most adored and well-known star kids, and whenever their images appear on Instagram, their followers go crazy. Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, two of Shah Rukh Khan's children, were recently spotted during the IPL 2023 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was played at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan is a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders. An adorable video of Suhana and AbRam competing is becoming viral, and it is simply too sweet!

ALSO READ: 'It's a Salman Khan film': Palak Tiwari admits 'no one' will watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for her

Suhana Khan and AbRam were seen supporting the KKR team. Suhana was seen posing with a pal during the IPL 2023 match in an image posted on Instagram, which was captioned: "Good lighting, bad result." In the viral video, Suhana Khan stands guard over her brother AbRam Khan and speaks to him affectionately. Although he appeared exhausted from the intense heat, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest kid cheered for KKR with his older sister Suhana Khan.

Suhana's endorsement and the fiasco: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, recently secured her first international brand endorsement contract and became the face of the beauty company,Maybelline. SRK shared Suhana's images and videos from the occasion on his Instagram page and captioned the post, "Well dressed...well spoken...well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!". Suhana looked stunning in a smoking hot red pant-suit at the event.

Srk on his professional front: The actor is collaborating with South filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming film, 'Jawan'. The movie is set for a massive pan-India release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada, on June 2, 2023. SRK also has 'Dunki' in his kitty, where he and Rajkumar Hirani will be seen together. The movie will star Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK. Once again, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will reunite for the massive box office film, 'Tiger 3'.

ALSO READ: Baisakhi 2023: Seven iconic songs that are must-have additions to celebrate this festival