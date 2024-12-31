Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung Hoon TROLLED for posting po*n video on his Instagram; later deleted and apology

After posting the cover of a sexual film on social media, Squid Game 2 star Park Sung Hoon was slammed. He posted an NSFW poster of a sexual spoof of Squid Game 2 on December 30. He apologised and deleted it.

Korean actor Park Sung Hoon, who is making waves with his spectacular performance in the K-drama Squid Game 2, faced a severe reaction after posting the cover of a pornographic film on social media. He quickly erased the tweet and apologised, claiming it was shared "accidentally".

On December 30, Park took to Instagram Stories to present an NSFW ad for a sexual spoof of his program, Squid Game 2. He deleted the message within minutes, but it was not lost on netizens, who turned to social media to condemn the actor.

Park's Instagram pictures were filled with comments blasting the actor and his "disgusting" message, with some even claiming that it was inconsiderate of him to publish it on social media during South Korea's national mourning for the sad Jeju Air flight disaster, which killed 179.

Soon after, Park's agency, BH Entertainment, released a formal statement apologising for the tweet. "Park Sung Hoon received an overwhelming number of direct messages (DMs) on his social media. While checking the DMs, he accidentally uploaded the image. The actor himself was deeply shocked and feels extremely sorry for making such a mistake, especially in these circumstances. He will be more careful in the future to ensure this does not happen again," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Park is receiving praise for his role in Squid Games 2. After performing nasty and terrible parts in series like The Glory and Queen of Tears, the actor surprised viewers by portraying a transgender character in Squid Game 2.

